Tsinghua team uses ultrathin MoS2/CNT interlayers to trap polysulfides in and improve performance of Li-S batteries

Researchers at Tsinghua University in China have used ultrathin and lightweight molybdenum sulfide (MoS 2 )/carbon nanotube (CNT) interlayers to trap polysulfides in high-performance lithium–sulfur (Li–S) batteries. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Power Sources.

An electrode with the MoS 2 /CNT interlayer delivers an attractive specific capacity of 784 mAh g−1 at a high capacity rate of 10 C. In addition, the electrode demonstrates a high initial capacity of 1237 mAh g−1 and a capacity fade as low as −0.061% per cycle over 500 charge/discharge cycles at 0.2 C.



(a) Schematic diagram of a Li-S cell with the MoS 2 /CNT interlayer. (b) Schematic configuration of a Li−S cell with the MoS 2 /CNT-interlayer-coated separator (top) and the pristine separator (bottom). (c, d) Photographs of a MoS 2 /CNT-interlayer-coated separator showing its high flexibility. Yan et al. Click to enlarge.

… the application of Li–S batteries is hindered by the following challenges. First, both the active material (sulfur) and the discharge products (Li 2 S 2 /Li 2 S) are electrically insulating. Second, the volume expansion during cycling reaches up to 80%. Last, and most important, the intermediate polysulfides (Li 2 S n , 4 ≤ n ≤ 8) are highly dissolvable in the electrolyte and the shuttling of them between the electrodes results in a fast loss of capacity, i.e., the shuttle effect. All these issues lead to a low utilization of sulfur, fast capacity fading, poor rate capability, and significant self-discharge behavior. To overcome these difficulties, various approaches have been proposed for the design of sulfur composite cathodes. … All these modifications can promote the electrochemical properties, accommodate the volume expansion, and restrain the diffusion of polysulfides to some extent. Nonetheless, the rapid capacity fading and severe self-discharge induced by the shuttle effect have not been fully addressed. … It has been reported in the literature that MoS 2 could effectively trap the polysulfides owing to the strong chemical interaction between MoS 2 and polysulfides. However, it is still challenging to introduce MoS 2 into the Li–S system to effectively suppress the shuttle effect and improve the cell performance. Herein, we report a simple and feasible strategy to develop MoS 2 /CNT interlayers by uniformly loading MoS 2 nanosheets on a cross-stacked CNT film and taking advantage of the properties of both MoS 2 and CNTs. —Yan et al.

The CNT film—with its excellent conductivity and superior mechanical properties—provides a uniform conductive network, a supporting skeleton for the MoS 2 nanosheets, and a physical barrier for the polysulfides.

The MoS 2 nanosheets further suppress the shuttling effect through their chemical interactions with the polysulfides, resulting in the performance noted above.



(a) Cycling performances of the electrodes with a MoS 2 /CNT-interlayer-coated separator, CNT film coated separator, and pristine separator at 0.2 C. (b) Rate performances of the electrodes with a MoS 2 /CNT-interlayer-coated separator and a pristine separator. Yan et al. Click to enlarge.

The fabrication process of the MoS 2 /CNT interlayer can be easily scaled up; the method presents significant potential for the development of high-performance Li–S batteries, the researchers suggest.

Resources