Electrify America selects ABB, BTC Power, Efacec and Signet to supply 150/350 kW EV fast chargers

Electrify America has selected charging equipment suppliers ABB, BTC Power, Efacec and Signet jointly to deploy its new ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging systems throughout the United States.

The charging equipment suppliers will share delivery of more than 2,000 chargers across 484 stations in the US. The charging systems will offer the first certified cooled-cable 150/350 kilowatt (kW) DC Fast Charger. Electric vehicle chargers that offer this kind of power deliver energy for up to 20 miles of range per minute of charge at 350 kW—seven times faster than today’s 50 kW DC chargers.

Electrify America’s charging systems will have a range in power from 50kW, the most commonly used fast charging for electric vehicles today, up to 350kW for its highway stations. The Electrify America systems will also offer DC Fast Chargers ranging from 50kW to 150kW for metro locations. An L2 AC charger will also be offered at a majority of metro DC fast charging stations to accommodate plug-in hybrids and non-DC-charge capable EVs.

All charging stations will offer a CHAdeMO (50kW) connector, plus additional dual-handle chargers with CCS1 (50 to 150kW or350 kW) connectors, ensuring that all fast charging capable cars will be able to use the Electrify America stations.

Metropolitan charging stations will have three to six chargers with CCS1 connectors, while highway stations will offer four to ten.

The chargers have been custom-designed for Electrify America and have several advanced features including liquid-cooled cables. This is the first time that liquid cooled CCS1 charging cables have received certification. The cooling is a key factor in enabling higher-amperage charging without a significant increase in the cable thickness for charging power at and above 150kW from 350 amps.