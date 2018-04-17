New regulations to double the use of sustainable renewable fuels in UK by 2020; 12.4% minimum blend by 2032

New biofuel targets that came into force in the UK over the weekend (15 April 2018) will double the use of renewable fuels in the UK transport sector within 15 years, cutting the sector’s reliance on imported diesel.

Changes to the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO) will compel owners of transport fuel who supply at least 450,000 liters (119,000 gallons US) a year or more to ensure the mix is at least 12.4% biofuel by 2032.

Currently the industry, which supplies fuel to transport companies such as haulage firms and airlines, is only expected to meet a target of 4.75% biofuel.

The government is also challenging the sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 6% by 2020—which, coupled with the RTFO changes will support the UK’s low carbon fuel industry.

We are committed to reducing carbon emissions from transport to tackle climate change, and to making the sector as sustainable as possible. Increasing our use of renewable fuels is a key part of this. —Transport Minister Jesse Norman

The changes to the RTFO scheme announced today will also, for the first time, reward and support the production of sustainable renewable aviation fuels in the UK.

The key changes to the scheme are: