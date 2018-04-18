Buick VELITE 6 PHEV and Enspire all-electric concept SUV make global debut in China; VELITE 6 EV coming

The Buick VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and the Buick Enspire all-electric concept SUV made their global debut at a launch event in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. The VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle will be launched this year and its sibling, the VELITE 6 electric vehicle, will be introduced in China at a later date. (Earlier post.)





Buick VELITE 6 electric vehicle (right) and Buick VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (left).

The two VELITE 6 models leverage electrification and connectivity technology from SAIC-GM’s parent companies, including Buick’s newest electric propulsion technology and connectivity technology. They are based on the VELITE Concept new energy vehicle that was unveiled in November 2016. (Earlier post.)

The high-performance propulsion system of the VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle is composed of an EVT electronically controlled variable transmission, two AC permanent-magnet synchronous motors with a high-performance lithium-ion battery, and a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine especially tuned for hybrid vehicles.

The motors and engine efficiently optimize power in different driving modes: the hybrid-driven mode of the motor and the engine, the single-driven mode of the motor, and the single-driven mode of the engine. It has a range of 700 km (435 miles) and combined fuel consumption of 1.4 liters/100 km.

The new-generation modular high-performance ternary lithium-ion battery pack will be assembled at the SAIC-GM Power Battery Development Center in Shanghai. The battery incorporates leading battery heat management technology, providing independent and uniform temperature control of each battery unit via liquid cooling to ensure a longer life cycle and more stable performance.

The VELITE 6 electric vehicle will adopt a new-generation battery-electric drive system.

The flexible and open cloud-based Buick eConnect technology in both models enables advanced services and over-the-air update capability. With exclusive accounts, users can personalize their settings for OnStar, navigation, internet use and more. Music and destinations can be sent to the car display screen via WeChat in real time, for one-button navigation and listening. Users can also directly receive information about their vehicles’ condition and recommended maintenance.

VELITE 6 users’ smartphones serve as a virtual key to enter and start the vehicle. They can authorize others to use their vehicles through their phones as well. Additional functions and new features will continuously be added to improve the user experience.

Buick Enspire All-Electric Concept SUV. The Enspire adopts Buick’s eMotion electric propulsion technology. Its advanced electric drive system has four electric drive wheels that are efficiently arranged in front and back.

The system optimizes output according to different operating conditions, for fast, smooth and efficient performance. The high-performance electric motors in front of the front axle and rear axle generate maximum power of 410 kW, enabling the concept to sprint from 0-100 km/h in four seconds.





Buick Enspire all-electric Concept SUV.

With its modular battery design, the Enspire can travel up to 600 km (373 miles) on a single charge. It supports fast charging and wireless charging. The battery can be charged to 80% of capacity within 40 minutes.

The Enspire has an array of cutting-edge connectivity technologies that include an OLED display screen and an intelligent augmented reality technology-based head-up display system. It also adopts the 5G super-high-speed network concept.