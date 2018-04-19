Momentum Dynamics deploys 200 kW wireless charging system for electric transit buses in Wenatchee, WA

Momentum Dynamics has commissioned the US’ first 200 kW wireless charging system for a battery-electric transit bus fleet. The wireless charging system is now operational on a BYD K9S bus at Link Transit in Wenatchee, Washington.





Within five minutes, the wireless charging system automatically adds enough energy to the vehicle’s battery to complete another route during its routine transfer station stop. This allows the electric bus to drive unlimited route cycles. Buses with Momentum’s wireless charging system stop over the charging transmitter embedded in the road to charge automatically.

This state-of-the-art technology is a game changer for battery electric fleets across the nation. The simplicity along with seamless charging allows Link Transit to operate all of our urban service routes continuously without the need for midday charging. Link is planning to expand this technology for our longer rural routes in the near future, which will assist in the agency’s goal of 100% fleet electrification. —Todd Daniel, Technology Manager for Link Transit

Momentum’s wireless charger installed at Link Transit is the first in North America to operate at the 200-kilowatt power level and the first to achieve a UL field certification. In its first month of operation, the system is adding more energy to the bus than it consumes on each driving route. The system is more energy efficient than plug-in chargers of the same power rating.

Momentum is installing additional wireless charging systems in the US this year and more are planned for Europe in 2019. This technology was designed and manufactured by Momentum in the US and can be used in electric cars, commercial and autonomous vehicles.

