New Bosch highway assist system installed on the Maserati 2018 range; ACC Stop & Go plus Lane Centering

Bosch’s highway assist system, which combines the ACC Stop & Go and Lane Centering functions to control the vehicle’s speed, acceleration and braking, is installed on all the vehicles in the Maserati MY 2018 range.

With the smart combination of the two functions and optimized longitudinal and lateral guidance during in-lane travel, this Bosch technology enables partially automated driving (SAE level 2) both on the straight and on curves.

Bosch highway assist technology is designed to operate on the highway at a speed which complies with the legal limits. The system provides the driver with significant support. All the driver has to do is to supervise the vehicle at all times and be ready to take over control if necessary.

The technology functions are enabled through the combined action of a Bosch long-range radar sensor, a camera and GPS, which monitors the car’s actual position. Bosch electric power steering (EPS), another innovation introduced on the Maserati MY2018 range, makes a contribution to implementation of the highway assist technology and other advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS).

By means of the Bosch long-range radar sensor, the highway assist system supports the driver by controlling the car’s distance, direction and speed and monitoring the traffic ahead up to a speed of 145 km/h (90 mph) and a distance of up to 200 meters (656 feet).

The vehicle automatically follows the vehicle ahead in its lane at a safe speed and distance: if the vehicle ahead slows down, the system reduces speed accordingly, and if the vehicle accelerates or changes lane, the system automatically accelerates to the speed set by the driver.

Through lane marking recognition and the automatic action of the Bosch electric power steering, the car is kept constantly in the middle of the lane, even on curves. Although the system provides partially automated driving assistance, the driver is still responsible for the vehicle and has to supervise the system, taking over complete control of the car if necessary.