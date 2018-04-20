INFINITI to build five new models in China and electrify its portfolio

Ahead of Beijing International Motor Show, INFINITI announced it will build five new vehicles in China in the next five years, beginning with the all new QX50 SUV, and electrify its portfolio (earlier post).

Over the next five years INFINITI is planning to localize five new vehicles in China, tripling our sales here in our fastest growth market, globally. As part of our roadmap to electrify our portfolio, we anticipate that by 2025, more than 50% of new INFINITI vehicles sold globally and in China will be electrified. Together with our partner Dongfeng Motor Company Ltd., INFINITI is pursuing localization in China for China, expanding our network footprint and introducing new technologies, such as our world's first variable compression engine (VC-Turbo), and vehicle electrification, such as e-POWER. We will continue to strive to make INFINITI the top premium challenger brand in the market. —Roland Krueger, chairman and global president, INFINITI Motor Company, Ltd.

INFINITI will offer a mix of pure electric vehicles (EV) and e-POWER vehicles, demonstrating the full range of low-emission vehicle technology available to INFINITI as the premium brand of Nissan Motor Company.

The proprietary e-POWER technology features a small gasoline engine that charges a high-output battery, eliminating the need for an external charging source and providing the convenience of refueling with gasoline while offering the same driving experience as a pure EV.

In Beijing, INFINITI will unveil its all-new INFINITI QX50 premium SUV for the first time in Asia. Local production of the QX50 will begin ramping up shortly at the company’s manufacturing facility in Dalian, China. The QX50 SUVs built in China will be sold exclusively to the China market and will be available for purchase later this year.

In addition to the new QX50, the INFINITI Q Inspiration concept car will also make its Asia debut at the Beijing show. (Earlier post.) Representing the next step in INFINITI design and electrification, the Q Inspiration features clear and concise lines with dynamic and confident proportions. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI’s new form language for an era of electrified powertrains.

INFINITI reconfirmed the company’s commitment to electrification. For Chinese car-buyers, this translates into vehicles with increased performance and fuel economy with reduced emissions.

INFINITI operates in China via a partnership with Dongfeng Motor Company Ltd. (DFL), China’s largest automotive joint venture. In 2017, INFINITI sold a record 48,408 vehicles in China, a 16% increase from the prior year.