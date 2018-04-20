Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Shell and Toyota moving forward with hydrogen facility for freight at Port of Long Beach with $8M award from CEC

20 April 2018

Equilon Enterprises LLC, doing business as Shell Oil Products US, and Toyota have been provisionally awarded $8 million by the GFO-17-603 to develop the first hydrogen-truck refueling station at the Port of Long Beach.

The funding, which is contingent upon the approval of the project at an upcoming CEC meeting, forms part of the CEC’s Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program, which helps develop hydrogen and electric infrastructure at ports, warehousing and distribution centers in California.

Shell and Toyota expect the facility to encourage the use of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks in and around Long Beach, one of the world’s largest freight hubs.

If approved, Shell will build, own and operate a hydrogen station at the Toyota Logistics Services location at the Port of Long Beach, fueling Toyota’s Project Portal heavy-duty fuel cell proof-of-concept truck and public fleets. (Earlier post.)

Shell will source its hydrogen from Toyota’s adjacent Tri-Gen facility (earlier post), which produces hydrogen from 100% renewable biogas.

