Charging the Audi e-tron; 248.5 miles in the WLTP cycle

The production version of the Audi e-tron prototype is the first car on the market that can charge at charging stations with up to 150 kW. Its 95 kWh lithium-ion battery provides for a range of more than 400 kilometers (248.5 mi) in the WLTP driving cycle.





Audi e-tron prototype in Berlin

At high-power charging stations using the European charging standard Combined Charging System (CCS), such as those in the Ionity network, the Audi e-tron prototype is ready to set off in less than 30 minutes. The key feature behind this is the thermal management system for the lithium-ion battery.

By the end of 2018, there will be nearly 200 of these high-power charging (HPC) stations with six charging points each in the Ionity network. Plans call for 400 locations at intervals of 120 kilometers (74.6 mi) along highways and main transport routes by 2020.

In addition to fast charging with direct current, the electric SUV can also be charged with alternating current at AC chargers, with up to 11 kW standard and optionally with 22 kW. All together, customers can use more than 65,000 public charging stations throughout Europe. Their number will increase significantly in the years ahead.

At market launch, Audi will provide e-tron customers simplified access to roughly 80% of these charging stations with a proprietary charging service. One card is all customers need to start the charging process, whether it’s AC or DC, 11 kW or 150 kW. Customers have to register one time on the myAudi portal and conclude an individual charging contract. Billing is automatic and requires no physical form of payment.

The procedure will become even more convenient with the function Plug & Charge (now deploying on the smart, earlier post), which is set to debut in 2019. A card will no longer be needed; the car authorizes itself by means of a digital certificate and unlocks the charging station.

The navigation system considers not only the battery’s charge but also the traffic situation and includes the required charging time in its arrival time calculation. DC charging stations and most AC chargers throughout Europe are included.

Audi will offer various solutions for charging at home. If desired, an electrician referred by the local Audi dealer will check which charging options are available in the customer’s garage and install the corresponding technology.

The standard mobile charging system can be used in two ways: with a charging power of up to 2.3 kW when connected to a 230 volt household outlet and with up to 11 kW when connected to a 400 volt three-phase outlet. In the latter case, the battery can be fully recharged in roughly 8.5 hours. With the optional connect charging system, charging power doubles to 22 kW provided that the electric SUV is equipped with the required second charger.

Together with a home energy management system, the connect charging system also offers intelligent charging functions. For example, the Audi e-tron prototype can charge with the maximum output possible permitted by the home electrical system and the car while also considering the demand of other consumers in the household.

This prevents overloading of the home electrical system. Furthermore, customers can define their own personal priorities, such as charging when electricity is less expensive. If the home is equipped with a photovoltaic system, the car can be charged preferentially using the electricity generated by the system, and charging even considers forecast phases of sunshine.

The myAudi app provides for convenient operation from the couch. It can be used to plan, control and monitor the charging and pre-heating/-cooling of the electric SUV. Customers can set a departure time, for example, so that the Audi e-tron prototype is charged and/or heated/cooled at the desired time. The app also displays charging and driving data.