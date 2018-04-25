EEA: no improvements on average CO2 emissions from new cars registered in 2017 in Europe

Efforts to improve the fuel efficiency of new cars sold in the European Union (EU) stalled in 2017 compared to 2016, according to provisional data published today by the European Environment Agency (EEA). While past years have seen steady declines, new passenger cars registered in 2017 emitted on average 0.4 grams (g) of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) per kilometer more than in 2016.

According to the provisional data, the average CO 2 emissions of a new car sold in the EU rose by 0.4 g/km last year to 118.5g/km. Since 2010, when monitoring started under current EU legislation, official emissions have decreased by 22 g CO 2 /km (16 %). Further improvements need to be achieved by manufacturers to reach the 2021 target of 95 g CO 2 /km .





Source: EEA.

According to the EEA: