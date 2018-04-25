Nissan unveils LEAF-based Sylphy BEV at Auto China 2018

Nissan unveiled the Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission, Nissan’s first electric car made in China for Chinese consumers, at Auto China 2018 in Beijing. The Sylphy offers a drive range of 338 kilometers (210 miles), according to official Chinese standards, based on SMVIC results referencing NEDC standards and depending on driving conditions.





Built on the same platform as the Nissan LEAF, the Sylphy Zero Emission inherits the LEAF’s core technologies while offering the stability and reliability of a full-size wheelbase.

The EV platform allows the battery to be placed under the seats. This results in a comfortable, spacious cabin with class-leading legroom. Multilayer ergonomic seating with heating options further enhances comfort. A connectivity feature allows the vehicle’s audio and video to be remote-controlled from a mobile phone.

The car also includes Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies such as Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Warning.

The Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission will go on sale later in 2018. More information will be available at a later date, including service and financing options.

The new Sylphy Zero Emission is the next step in our electrification strategy for China. The new Sylphy Zero Emission will be Nissan’s first mass-production electric vehicle for the China market and one of the 20 electrified models that we plan to introduce over the next five years. —José Muñoz, Nissan’s chief performance officer and chairman of the Management Committee for China





At Auto China 2018, Nissan is also showcasing the IMx KURO, an electric crossover concept vehicle, that offers a glimpse of the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. The car’s advanced features include Nissan’s exclusive Brain-to-Vehicle technology (earlier post), which intercepts and analyzes the driver’s brain waves to improve reaction times and increase driving comfort. (Earlier post.)

Nissan also is showcasing the new Nissan LEAF. Nissan is exploring the possibility of introducing the new Nissan LEAF to China by the end of this year. The model is the standard-bearer for Nissan Intelligent Mobility and has sold more than 320,000 units worldwide. The Nissan LEAF is one of the 20 electric models the company plans to introduce in China over the next five years under the Nissan, Venucia, INFINITI and Dongfeng brands.