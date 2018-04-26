Autotalks joins Connected Motorcycle Consortium

Autotalks, an Israel-based fabless semiconductor company devoted to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications (earlier post), has joined the Connected Motorcycle Consortium (CMC).

Autotalks will work with other CMC members to help realize the vision of a uniform motorcycle platform for V2M (Vehicle-to-Motorcycle) communication. Specifically, Autotalks and other CMC members will work together to enhance Cooperative-Intelligent Transportation Systems (C-ITS) applications in motorcycles in a way that will help minimize motorcycle accidents.

By joining CMC, Autotalks becomes part of an industry-wide effort to have motorcycles be a part of the C-ITS conversation which will significantly contribute to their safety on the road.

CMC is a collaboration between manufacturers, suppliers, researchers and associations to make motorcycles part of the future connected mobility. The founding members of CMC include BMW Motorrad, Honda and Yamaha, and other member motorcycle manufacturers include Ducati, Kawasaki, KTM and Suzuki.

Autotalks’ 5.9 GHz band DSRC-based V2M solution, launched in June 2017, is based on a second-generation V2X chipset developed by the company which allows motorcyclists and other drivers to receive alerts on life-threatening situations in order to avoid road accidents.

Autotalks’ V2M solution enables detection of motorcycles that are not visible to the human eye, cameras or any other sensors. Autotalks says that the advantages of its solution include, among other things, simple integration, low power consumption, the smallest form factor, highest range of operating temperature and smallest physical size, which results in its resistance to the strong vibration and challenging environmental conditions of residing on a motorcycle.

Autotalks’ CRATON2 chip integrates a mobility optimized IEEE802.11p modem, ultra-low-latency V2X Hardware Security Module (eHSM), hardware acceleration engines for line-rate message verification, single/dual ARM Cortex A7 processor capable of running full V2X middleware and applications and optional secure CAN MCU. In addition, CRATON2 supports IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac to enable external WiFi for supplementary value added services.





Autotalks also offers flexibility in the content of V2X applications. Some solutions will just transmit the location of motorcycles to warn the drivers—i.e., “Here-I-am” modules. Some solutions may run a full safety application suite, alerting the motorcyclist to dangers. Both can be supported with Autotalks smallest size solution at a cost-optimized price.

According to World Health Organization data from 2015, 23% out of 1.25 million traffic fatalities were motorcycle riders. A 2013 study conducted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicated that motorcyclists have a 26-fold higher risk of death than those who drive other vehicles.