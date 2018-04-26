Honda unveils Everus EV Concept in Beijing; China-exclusive EV model; car-sharing

Honda Motor staged the world premiere of the Everus EV Concept, a concept car for a China-exclusive electric vehicle (EV) model, at the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.





The Everus EV Concept is a concept model for the first mass-production EV model Honda will introduce exclusively in China, which is currently being developed jointly by Honda Motor China Technology Co., Ltd. and GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC Honda).

This new EV model is scheduled to go on sale before the end of this year from the Everus brand, an original brand of GAC Honda. Moreover, Honda is planning to utilize this EV model also as a “shared EV” through the car sharing service offered by Reachstar, a car sharing company based in China, in which Honda announced last year it would make a capital investment.

Other models being exhibited at the Honda booth include the China premiere of the Accord Hybrid which is scheduled to go on sale in China in the second half of 2018 (from GAC Honda) as well as the world premiere of the Inspire Concept, the concept model of the all-new sedan model which also is scheduled to go on sale in China in the second half of 2018 (from Dongfeng Honda).

Honda is planning to present more than 20 new electrified models before the end of 2025.