Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
SEAT launches electric carsharing pilot in Barcelona with fleet of eMii prototypes
California’s 34th retail hydrogen station opens; 100% renewable H2

Honda unveils Everus EV Concept in Beijing; China-exclusive EV model; car-sharing

26 April 2018

Honda Motor staged the world premiere of the Everus EV Concept, a concept car for a China-exclusive electric vehicle (EV) model, at the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition.

C180425eng

The Everus EV Concept is a concept model for the first mass-production EV model Honda will introduce exclusively in China, which is currently being developed jointly by Honda Motor China Technology Co., Ltd. and GAC Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. (GAC Honda).

This new EV model is scheduled to go on sale before the end of this year from the Everus brand, an original brand of GAC Honda. Moreover, Honda is planning to utilize this EV model also as a “shared EV” through the car sharing service offered by Reachstar, a car sharing company based in China, in which Honda announced last year it would make a capital investment.

Other models being exhibited at the Honda booth include the China premiere of the Accord Hybrid which is scheduled to go on sale in China in the second half of 2018 (from GAC Honda) as well as the world premiere of the Inspire Concept, the concept model of the all-new sedan model which also is scheduled to go on sale in China in the second half of 2018 (from Dongfeng Honda).

Honda is planning to present more than 20 new electrified models before the end of 2025.

Posted on 26 April 2018 in China, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)