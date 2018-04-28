In addition to 48V hybrid, VW presents new EA 288 Evo diesel 12V mild hybrid & TGI Evo natural gas engines

Volkswagen showcased three new drive systems at the Vienna Motor Symposium: the new 48 V mild hybrid system that will debut on the eighth-generation Golf in 2019 (earlier post); new high-tech diesel engines that will also be available as hybrid variants; and an advanced natural gas engine.

The technologies showcased in Vienna as world premieres form a key part of the progressively aligned Volkswagen drive strategy combining state-of-the-art gasoline, diesel and natural gas engines, new hybrid systems and purely electric drives. With this combination, Volkswagen will among other things meet the CO 2 fleet emissions target of 95 g/km prescribed in the EU as of 2020.

48V mild hybrid. With the new 48V technology—which will launch initially on the Golf—Volkswagen aims to make hybrid drives affordable to an extremely large clientèle. The drive systems reduce consumption and emissions while at the same time offering extra dynamism and comfort with an electric boost function and exceptional drive performance. Volkswagen will gradually extend the electrification of conventional drives to the entire fleet. The next Golf represents the starting point in this worldwide electric campaign.

2.0 TDI diesel engine (EA288 Evo). In Vienna, Volkswagen demonstrated the ongoing potential of diesel with the completely new EA288 Evo product line 2.0 liter TDI engine development.

For the first time at Volkswagen, the Group’s TDI four-cylinder engines will also be available in conjunction with hybrid systems; the EA288 Evo will start as a mild hybrid drive with 12V belt starter generator in its first use. In conjunction with a lithium-ion battery, the mild hybrid system reduces fuel consumption and increases comfort.

In general, what sets the new TDI engines apart is their extremely low emissions in all driving cycles; they meet current and future emission stipulations for WLTP/RDE certification, according to VW. The output ranges from 100 kW/136 hp to 150 kW/204 hp.

The TDI engines developed by Volkswagen will initially be used at Audi in vehicles with longitudinally installed drive train. The new TDI engines will also be used transversely in the MQB vehicles of Volkswagen and other Group brands in the future (MQB: modular transverse matrix).

The combustion process of the EA288 Evo engines has been redesigned and improved both in terms of efficiency and in terms of raw emission behavior. Too, the efficiency and response behavior of the turbocharger have been significantly increased, according to the company.

Exhaust aftertreatment components—including diesel particulate filter (DPF) and SCR components (NO x treatment using selective catalytic reduction)—have been re-dimensioned and improved in terms of their effect and ageing stability.

It was possible to reduce frictional losses, heat losses and engine weight. Volkswagen has also cut the CO 2 emissions of EA288 Evo engines by up to 10 g/km compared with the predecessor generation.

As a result of said measures, these new TDI engines generate values below the limits laid down in current emissions legislation. Meanwhile, the power and torque values​have increased by up to 9%.





New natural gas TGI 1.5 Evo.

1.5 TGI Evo natural gas engine (EA211 Evo). The new 1.5 TGI Evo natural gas direct-injection engine, fitted with VTG forced induction (latest-generation turbochargers with variable turbine geometry), is based on the 1.5 TSI ACT BlueMotion engine.

Like its counterpart, the equally powerful natural gas engine (96 kW/130 hp) uses the efficient TSI/TGI Miller combustion process. For Volkswagen, the new 1.5 TGI Evo is a linchpin in its natural gas campaign. Its objective is to increase the volume of natural gas engines operating efficiently and largely without generating particle emissions. On the German market, natural gas engines already represent the drive type with the strongest growth. Moreover, the TGI engines can be run on e-gas—renewable CNG based on methane obtained from wind, solar, hydropower or biomass power generation processes.

Production of the 1.5 TGI Evo engine will start this year. With an estimated average consumption of 3.5 kg/100 km (CNG) in the current Golf featuring dual clutch gearbox (DSG), the turbocharged engine will be as efficient as it will be cost-effective to run. This results in a range of 490 km (304 miles) in CNG mode.

With to the automatic switch to gasoline mode, the range is extended by an additional 190 km (118 miles) (all data has been calculated on the basis of the NEDC cycle). In addition to its efficiency, the engine offers dynamic performance and torque vales: 200 N·m of torque are already available at 1,400 rpm (up to 4,500 rpm).