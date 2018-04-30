Novel catalytic combustion system for ammonia

Ammonia (NH 3 ) has been drawing attention as a carbon-free alternative fuel. NH 3 could be widely used in thermal power generation and industrial furnaces as an alternative to gasoline and light oil. However, compared with fossil fuels, NH 3 has a high ignition temperature; a low combustion rate and N 2 O/NO x production. To overcome these issues, the development of a novel NH 3 combustion system would be required.

Now, researchers at the International Research Organization for Advanced Science and Technology (IROAST) at Kumamoto University, Japan, report a novel catalytic NH 3 combustion system with copper oxide catalysts supported on aluminum silicates and silicon oxides for the combustion of ammonia. A paper on their work is published in the Journal of Catalysis.



CuO x /3A2S selectively produces N 2 and H 2 O from NH 3 through a two-step reaction. Credit: Dr. Satoshi Hinokuma. Click to enlarge.

… catalytic combustion … is regarded as a promising technique for decreasing emissions from hydrocarbon-based fuels and was actively studied for use in gas turbines, boilers, and jet engines in the 1980s. This system has many advantages over conventional noncatalytic combustion, as NO x emission is greatly diminished by the low operating temperatures and high efficiency can be achieved through stable combustion. More recently, RenCat (a start-up company in Denmark) has been commercializing technology to decompose NH 3 into H 2 for use in fuel cells. … NH 3 decomposition (cracking) reaction is endothermic, whereas NH 3 combustion reaction is exothermic. Therefore, … NH 3 decomposition can be effectively promoted by the heat produced from NH 3 combustion. Therefore, to establish the further potentiality of NH 3 fuel, it is desirable to develop a novel catalyst with high thermal stability that enables the use of low ignition temperatures while resulting in negligible N 2 O/NO x emission. —Hinokuma et al.

The novel catalyst (CuO x /3A2S) is a mullite-type crystal structure 3Al 2 O 3 ·2SiO 2 (3A2S) carrying copper oxide (CuO x ).

When NH 3 was burned with this catalyst, researchers found that it stayed highly active in the selective production of N 2 —i.e., it suppressed NO x formation, and the catalyst itself did not change even at high temperatures.

Additionally, they succeeded with in situ (operando) observations during the CuO x /3A2S reaction, and clarified the NH 3 catalytic combustion reaction mechanism.

Since 3A2S is a commercially available material and CuO x can be produced by a method widely used in industry (wet impregnation method), this new catalyst can be manufactured easily and at low cost.

Its use allows for the decomposition of NH 3 into H 2 with the heat from NH 3 fuel combustion, and the purification of NH 3 through oxidation.

Study leader Dr. Satoshi Hinokuma of IROAST said that the team plans to conduct further research and development under more practical conditions in the future.

Resources