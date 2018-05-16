Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Mercedes-Benz Cars plants in Germany to be supplied with CO2-neutral energy from 2022
San Francisco commits to all-electric bus fleet By 2035; MUNI Board approves pilot program

Volvo Cars to eliminate diesel engines from the new S60 sedan

16 May 2018

The new Volvo S60 sedan to be launched later this spring will be the first Volvo to be produced without a diesel engine option. The company said that the move highlights its commitment to a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine.

All new Volvo models launched from 2019 will be available as either a mild gasoline hybrid, plug-in gasoline hybrid or battery electric vehicle. Volvo Cars was the first traditional car maker to commit to all-out electrification in July 2017.

Our future is electric and we will no longer develop a new generation of diesel engines. We will phase out cars with only an internal combustion engine, with petrol hybrid versions as a transitional option as we move towards full electrification. The new S60 represents the next step in that commitment.

—Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars

Last month, Volvo Cars reinforced its electrification strategy, by stating that it aims for fully electric cars to make up 50% of its global sales by 2025. (Earlier post.)

The new S60, a premium mid-size sports sedan, is based on Volvo’s in-house developed Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), which also underpins the company’s award-winning new 90 Series and 60 Series cars. The S60’s estate sibling, the V60, was launched earlier this year in Stockholm.

The new S60 will initially be available with a range of four-cylinder Drive-E gasoline engines as well as with two gasoline plug-in hybrid versions. Mild hybrid versions will follow next year.

Production of the new S60 will start this fall at Volvo Cars’ brand new manufacturing facility outside Charleston, South Carolina. The Charleston plant will be the only manufacturing location for the new S60, meaning American-built S60s will be sold in the US market as well as overseas through exports.

Posted on 16 May 2018 in Diesel, Electric (Battery), Engines, Hybrids, Plug-ins | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)