Volvo Cars to eliminate diesel engines from the new S60 sedan

The new Volvo S60 sedan to be launched later this spring will be the first Volvo to be produced without a diesel engine option. The company said that the move highlights its commitment to a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine.

All new Volvo models launched from 2019 will be available as either a mild gasoline hybrid, plug-in gasoline hybrid or battery electric vehicle. Volvo Cars was the first traditional car maker to commit to all-out electrification in July 2017.

Our future is electric and we will no longer develop a new generation of diesel engines. We will phase out cars with only an internal combustion engine, with petrol hybrid versions as a transitional option as we move towards full electrification. The new S60 represents the next step in that commitment. —Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars

Last month, Volvo Cars reinforced its electrification strategy, by stating that it aims for fully electric cars to make up 50% of its global sales by 2025. (Earlier post.)

The new S60, a premium mid-size sports sedan, is based on Volvo’s in-house developed Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), which also underpins the company’s award-winning new 90 Series and 60 Series cars. The S60’s estate sibling, the V60, was launched earlier this year in Stockholm.

The new S60 will initially be available with a range of four-cylinder Drive-E gasoline engines as well as with two gasoline plug-in hybrid versions. Mild hybrid versions will follow next year.

Production of the new S60 will start this fall at Volvo Cars’ brand new manufacturing facility outside Charleston, South Carolina. The Charleston plant will be the only manufacturing location for the new S60, meaning American-built S60s will be sold in the US market as well as overseas through exports.