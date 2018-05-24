Efficient Drivetrains receives 30-unit PHEV bus order for City of Kunming, China

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) has received a production order for PHEV bus drivetrain systems from the city of Kunming, China. The 30-unit order brings EDI’s total China fleet size to 168 vehicles, all of which are deployed on leading OEMs across urban and rural routes in China.





China’s continued push towards nationwide vehicle electrification is set to grow steadily through the rest of the year. Forecasts indicate that Chinese bus markets will see more than 200,000 PHEV and EV buses by 2020, with full electrification by 2027. Government regulations and subsidy programs in China grow increasingly stringent, leading bus OEMs to seek partners who can enable them to rapidly comply with mandates that require significant emission reduction over the next decade.

Replacement of traditional diesel buses with PHEV versions enables fleet operators to observe 40-50% of savings for fuel on average. Emissions are also reduced by 40-50%, and significant reductions in fleet maintenance expenses are also being realized.

Since 2015, the Chinese-certified EDI PowerDrive 6000 technology has logged more than 6 million miles and has been integrated into major OEMs across China such as Ankai, Shaanxi, Yaxing Motor Coach, Foton, and Master Transportation. EDI expects to work with more OEMs as the market in China continues to grow.

China’s aggressive push to move from traditional diesel vehicles to electrified options has changed the dynamics of the bus market. As demand extends throughout mass transportation sectors in, EDI anticipates an increase in OEM integrations and clean energy solutions in the form of our PowerDrive technology to enable their move to electric fleets. —Taylor Yu, Head of China Development, EDI

EDI has also experienced strong growth in the North American market for full-electric buses. The company recently announced the production release of the EDI PowerDrive 7000ev (earlier post), after successfully delivering on multiple contracts in 2017 and the first half of 2018. The EDI PowerDrive 7000ev is suited for full electric school and mass transit buses, work and utility trucks, as well as logistics vehicles. With a base of more than 100 miles of all-electric driving, the battery capacity of the EDI PowerDrive 7000ev can be expanded to enable OEMs to extend driving ranges as required by customers.