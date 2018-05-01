Efficient Drivetrains announces production release of PowerDrive7000ev for medium- and heavy-duty vehicle applications

Efficient Drivetrains announced the production release of its EDI PowerDrive 7000ev. The system has already been integrated by leading OEMs, and is suitable for school and mass transit buses, work and utility trucks, as well as logistics vehicle applications.





Efficient Drivetrains will be offering its EDI PowerDrive 7000ev series as an electrification kit and developer support program for OEMs looking to bring heavy-duty electrified vehicle offerings to market to comply with impending emissions reductions mandates.

The EDI PowerDrive kit offers OEMs a modular design for integration into existing chassis designs and enables rapid vehicle solution introductions. Electrification kits will include a high-efficiency drivetrain (EDI PowerDrive), vehicle control and telematics software (EDI PowerSuite), and the training and support infrastructure to enable fast time to market.

OEMs are able further customize their vehicle solutions with EDI’s Electric Power Export (Power2E) option—the capability to export a range of power directly from the vehicle for use in disaster recovery, jobsite maintenance, tool operation, and other applications. To accelerate market introductions, EDI is also available to install the powertrain systems and perform vehicle integration as a service for OEMs.

The EDI PowerDrive system also includes control algorithms and embedded diagnostics for remote maintenance and monitoring. EDI claims that its system is less complex, more efficient, and lighter than other offerings in the industry. The inline form factor allows the drivetrain to integrate seamlessly into any heavy-duty vehicle design. The EDI PowerDrive 7000ev drivetrain will include a base of 100+ mile all-electric driving, with the ability for OEMs to extend range as required by customers.

EDI has confirmed multiple customer contracts with OEM partners this year, with the first programs delivered in 2017. The company’s EDI PowerDrive 7000ev integrated into school bus applications for leading OEMs has been approved for CARB requirements and HVIP incentives.