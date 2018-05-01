Workhorse, Plug Power deliver electric delivery van with fuel cell range extender to Fedex; in standard delivery route

Plug Power Inc. and Workhorse Group, Inc. have delivered to FedEx Express its first North American fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) delivery van for on-road use.

The Class-5 EGEN delivery van is built by Workhorse Group and charged by a Plug Power ProGen hydrogen fuel cell system (2 x 10 kW). The vehicle is currently in service at the FedEx facility in Menands, NY. The ProGen-powered electric delivery van is one of the first of its kind to operate in a standard commercial environment and is deployed on a standard delivery route for FedEx.

The vehicle is based on a Workhorse chassis with 80 kWh battery packs and a TM4 traction motor (20 kW, 2100 N·m). (Workhorse currently offers the range-extended EGEN with a 647 cc two-cylinder BMW range-extending engine; total range on that vehicle is 120 miles. The fuel cell project replaces the combustion engine system with a fuel cell system.)





Workhorse Chassis with 80 kWh packs and TM4 traction motor. Source: DOE.

The fuel cell range extended van stores 11.6 kg of hydrogen @ 350 bar in 6 tanks located in the least valuable real estate in the van; the wheel wells were extended to cover the tanks inside. Incremental energy to the batteries added is 165 kWh. The addition of Plug Power’s ProGen fuel cell enables the vehicle range to exceed 160 miles (258 km) per delivery cycle, a 166% increase over standard battery power alone.





Source: DOE.

To date, the new FCEV has already accumulated more than 3,000 on-road miles in initial tests, and is expected to accumulate more than 27,000 miles of on-road driving time in the first six months.





Source: DOE.

The vehicle refuels using a Plug Power hydrogen fuel station located in Latham, New York. This fueling station is the first hydrogen fueling station in New York State’s Capital Region and one of the first hydrogen refueling stations on the East Coast for on-road vehicles. The FCEV delivery van is currently fueling and operating through a broad weather spectrum, including rain, snow and cold temperatures.

In addition to the FedEx FCEV delivery van, Plug Power has 20,000 deployed fuel cells with more than than 150 million run hours in mobility applications.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Fuel Cell Technologies Office within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy supports early stage R&D that enables progress in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, and has collaborated with Plug Power, FedEx, and Workhorse on this work.

