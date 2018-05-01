Novel hybrid electrolytes to enable high-safety high-voltage Li-ion batteries

Researchers at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology & Engineering in China have developed new hybrid electrolytes to support high-voltage Li-ion batteries (e.g., ~5 volts) by incorporating a liquid electrolyte with silane-Al 2 O 3 nanoparticles (Al 2 O 3 -ST for short). The result combines the merits of both solid and liquid electrolytes.

In a paper in the Journal of Power Sources, they report that the cycling stability and rate capacity of LiNi 0.5 Mn 1.5 O 4 /Li batteries are improved by using the hybrid electrolytes. Nail-penetration tests showed that LiNi 0.6 Mn 0.2 Co 0.2 O 2 /graphite battery with the hybrid electrolyte demonstrated obviously enhanced safety compared to cells using traditional liquid electrolyte.

Currently, liquid electrolyte still [dominates] the commercial LIB market since they are low cost, easy to prepare and [feature] high ionic conductivity. However, the highly flammable character of the electrolyte solutions usually helps to aggravate battery thermal runaway and leads to dangerous conditions, such as fire and even explosion. Now, researchers have tried to use electrolyte additives (flame retardants) to suppress electrolyte flammability. … Unfortunately, some of the flame retardants have negative effects on battery performances due to their reactivity with the electrode materials in Li-ion cells. Ionic liquids exhibit low vapor pressure and [have] good thermal, chemical and electrochemical stability, which have a promising application in high-voltage LIBs. Ionic liquid based electrolytes tend to be non-flammable when used as electrolytes in LIBs, and thus [are] favorable to enhance battery safety. … However, despite the above mentioned advantages, ionic liquid based electrolytes usually suffer from relatively lower ion conductivity, poor electrode/electrolyte compatibility and high cost of manufacturing. Solid-state electrolyte is a potential candidate for high safety high energy storage systems, because it could overcome most of the safety issue encountered by using liquid electrolyte, such as leakage, volatilization and so on. However, despite considerable interest in solid-state batteries, many challenges still remain in both manufacturing and fundamental understanding of this technology. … Developing hybrid electrolyte is now considered to be a new strategy to overcome the above challenges. —Xu et al.

Al 2 O 3 is a commonly used filler in polymer electrolytes, with electrochemical stability and relatively high ionic conductivity. To overcome particle aggregation and phase separation, Al 2 O 3 -ST nanoparticles with dandelion-like organic/inorganic composite structure were used.

To create the hybrid electrolyte, the team mixed 5 wt% and 10 wt% Al 2 O 3 -ST into a base commercial electrolyte with 1M LiPF 6 in EC:DMC (3:7 by volume). The resulting hybrids were labelled SSE-5 and SSE-10. SSE-5 is slurry-like; SSE-10 is semi-solid.



(a) Comparison of full state-of-charge curves of the LiNi 0.6 Mn 0.2 Co 0.2 O 2 /graphite batteries with different electrolytes before nail-penetration test at 0.1 C. (b) The photographs of LiNi 0.6 Mn 0.2 Co 0.2 O 2 /graphite batteries with base electrolyte (BE) and Electrolyte SSE-10 before and after nail-penetration test. (c) The voltage variations of the batteries during the nail-penetration test process. (d) The temperature variations on battery during nail-penetration test process. Xu et al. Click to enlarge.

Electrochemical testing showed that the introduction of the nanoparticles does not deteriorate battery performances. Instead, it increased the discharge capacity at high current rate (2 C and 5 C) and gave rise to prolonged cycle life. The nail- penetration tests suggest that the hybrid electrolyte could effectively enhance the safety of LiNi 0.6 Mn 0.2 Co 0.2 O 2 /graphite batteries.

Improvements on battery performances are mainly derived from the following three features of the developed electrolytes: Firstly, the anodic stability of the hybrid electrolyte is maintained, thus avoiding excess electrolyte oxidation. Secondly, higher lithium ion transference number resulted from the strong interaction between the anions and the Al 2 O 3 -ST nanoparticles, which ensures fast transportation of lithium ions. Thirdly, the presence of silane and alumina ceramic filler improves the flame retardant property and prevents internal short circuit, thus enhances battery safety. This work provided a novel electrolyte system, which could effectively enhance battery safety and meanwhile improve battery electrochemical performances. —Xu et al.

The work was supported by the National Key R&D Program of China, Strategic Priority Research Program of Chinese Academy of Sciences, the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

