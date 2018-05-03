Xing Mobility selects Clean Wave AC induction motors for electric super car Miss R

XING Mobility, a Taipei-based electric powertrain system supplier, has selected Clean Wave Technologies to provide electric motors and drive control units for a rally-inspired supercar. “Miss R,” the first electric supercar with on-and off-road capabilities, will deliver 1MW of power. The vehicle will utilize four Clean Wave traction motors, one for each wheel.





Miss R concept.

We required a drive system that delivered high-peak and sustainable, continuous power. We selected Clean Wave for its unique AC Induction design. It offers a drive system that meets our performance requirements, while providing nearly 20 percent less weight and size at a competitive price point. —Azizi Tucker, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of XING Mobility





Powered by four independent 225 kW (peak) Clean Wave induction motors, XING’s prototype supercar has projected performance of 0-100 kilometers per hour (km/h) in 1.8 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 5.1 seconds and a maximum speed of more than 270 kilometers per hour (168 mph). The supercar will provide four-wheel torque vectoring.





In November 2017, Xing announced that it was working with 3M Novec Engineered Fluids to immersion-cool the EV battery pack in Miss R. Novec Engineered Fluids are a family of non-conductive fluids that have long been used for solvent cleaning, heat transfer applications, fire suppression and supercomputer cooling. 3M describes the brand of products as smart, safe and sustainable solutions intended to clean, cool, coat and protect with a high level of performance, a large margin of safety, and with environmentally sustainable properties to help protect the world we live in.

XING Mobility is the first company globally officially to announce the use of Novec fluids for modularized battery cooling in electric vehicles, which XING says has unlocked the ability to achieve continuous high-discharge power output, increased stability and a high level of predictability due to the exceptional heat transfer, non-flammable and non-toxic properties of Novec fluids.

XING Mobility works with commercial and industrial vehicle manufacturers from around the world to apply technology from Miss R in city buses, ride-sharing scooters, construction vehicles and special-purpose boats. In April, integrated technology derived from Miss R debuted on a 3.5-ton converted multipurpose transit vehicle in Taipei.

Having undergone extensive development to produce a battery module design with market-leading power density, it was imperative for XING Mobility that its partner motor provider was well-matched to produce high power output, while crucially remaining light and small. In Miss R, this means minimizing weight to maximize speed.

Founded in Taipei in 2015, XING Mobility is an electric vehicle powertrain systems company. XING Mobility innovates advanced energy storage and electric drive technology using the development of extreme-performance racecars and supercars as their R&D platform.