Anheuser-Busch orders 800 Nikola hydrogen-fuel-cell range-extended electric semi-trucks

Anheuser-Busch has placed an order for up to 800 hydrogen-fuel-cell range-extended electric semi-trucks from Nikola Motor Company. The trucks—which will be able to travel between 500 and 1,200 miles and be refilled within 20 minutes, reducing idle time—are expected to be integrated into Anheuser-Busch’s dedicated fleet beginning in 2020.





Rendering of Nikola Two in Anheuser-Busch livery.

Through this agreement Anheuser-Busch aims to convert its entire long-haul dedicated fleet to renewable powered trucks by 2025. Nikola’s technology will enable the brewer to achieve this milestone across its long-haul loads, while also helping to improve road safety through the trucks’ advanced surround viewing system.

Hydrogen-electric technology is the future of logistics and we’re proud to be leading the way. Anheuser-Busch has a long history of investing in progressive, sustainable technology and we are excited to partner with them to bring the largest hydrogen network in the world to the USA. By 2028, we anticipate having over 700 hydrogen stations across the USA and Canada. With nearly 9 billion dollars in pre-order reservations, we are building to order, not speculation, and are very excited for what’s to come. —Trevor Milton, CEO of Nikola Motor Company

The partnership with Nikola will contribute to Anheuser-Busch’s recently announced 2025 Sustainability Goals, which include reducing CO 2 emissions by 25% across its value chain. Once fully implemented, the carbon reductions gained from these 800 trucks will reduce the brewer’s carbon emissions from logistics by more than 18%—equivalent to taking more than 13 thousand passenger vehicles off the road annually.

In 2006, the brewer joined the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay Transport program; since 2008, it has reduced its total energy use in US breweries by more than 30%.