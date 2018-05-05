Agility Fuel Solutions and Romeo Power Technology partner to provide high-performance, modular battery packs for commercial vehicles

Agility Fuel Solutions, a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and Romeo Power Technology, an energy storage technology company founded by engineers and designers from SpaceX, Tesla, Amazon and Samsung, are partnering for the production of high-performance, modular battery packs for commercial vehicles.

Agility and Romeo have entered into an exclusive global agreement whereby Romeo will supply custom-designed battery modules to Agility for Class 4-8 vehicles. Agility will use its experience in onboard energy storage to integrate those modules into highly configurable battery packs for the wide range of battery capacities and physical configurations best suited to individual vehicles and applications in the global truck and bus markets.

Romeo battery modules and packs are the lightest and most compact available, with the highest volumetric and gravimetric energy density on the market. They take up less space than competing packs, feature enhanced state-of-charge and state-of-health monitoring, and are engineered to exceed stringent government safety requirements.

The battery management system (BMS) BMS is based on control-oriented, physico-chemical models with adaptive algorithms that increase safety, performance, and cycle life.

Agility Fuel Solutions is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers.

Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and delivery trucks.

Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.