First unveiling of Kia Niro EV; global debut at Paris Motor Show in September

Kia unveiled the new battery-electric version of Niro crossover at the 5th International Electric Vehicle Expo in Jeju, Korea. The sporty and versatile Niro EV will make its global debut at the Paris Motor Show in September. Kia already offers the Niro in hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.





The Niro EV is powered by a next-generation electric vehicle powertrain, using new production technologies earmarked for Kia EVs. Equipped with a high-capacity 64 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, the Niro EV will be able to drive more than 380 km (236 miles) on a single charge with zero emissions, or up to 240 km (149 miles) on an optional 39.2 kWh battery system.

Taking inspiration from the Niro EV Concept unveiled at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas (earlier post), the Niro EV features an exclusive radiator grille, futuristic air intake and arrowhead-shaped LED daytime running lights. With a ‘Clean and High-tech’ design concept, the slim character line and tapered rear windows emphasize the car’s sleek profile, while allowing greater room for the Niro EV’s muscular wheel arches.

Designed at Kia’s design centers in California and Namyang, Korea, the Niro EV incorporates the practicality and appeal of a compact SUV, in a sleek, aerodynamic body with subtly sculptured surfaces.

The Niro EV will go on sale in Korea during the second half of 2018 and be introduced to other markets later.