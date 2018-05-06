Grannus Process designed BACT by US EPA for production of hydrogen or ammonia

Grannus, LLC’s Grannus Process has been designated as Best Available Control Technology (BACT) by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for production of hydrogen or ammonia. The designation was achieved because the processes’ emissions levels are well below Federal, State and local permit application requirements—even in non-attainment zones.

The reference plant’s design will produce 250 short tons of ammonia (or the equivalent of 46 tons of hydrogen) per day and emit less than 2 pounds per day of criteria pollutants (0.0027 lbs/ton of ammonia produced), well below prevailing BACT standards.

The technology integrates a partial oxidation gas boiler with the water gas shift process to make high hydrogen synthetic gas with a near 3:1 ratio of hydrogen to carbon dioxide. The synthesis gas has the lowest emissions level in the industry at efficiency levels exceeding existing best-of-class plant designs and the least water use.

With separation of the nitrogen, hydrogen and carbon dioxide streams, excess power and steam, the building blocks exist to make other chemicals with controlled ratios, such as Haber-Bosch ammonia, Bosch-Meisner urea, or Fischer-Tropsch gas-to-liquids.

BACT certification confirms the Grannus Process has the lowest emissions level in the industry for production of hydrogen while maintaining cost competitiveness at a scale relative to competitors’ designs. With this certification, all new hydrogen-based plants, whether they are greenfield or retrofit projects, will be required to meet the Grannus Process emission levels. —Kelly Merritt, Grannus’ Chief Development Officer and co-founder

In addition to achieving BACT, Grannus announced the issuance by the US Patent and Trademark Office of a new patent encompassing a novel method for production of hydrogen, ammonia and Fischer-Tropsch products. The patent, US 9,957,161 is entitled “Polygeneration Production of Hydrogen for use in Various Industrial Processes”.

The company intends to increase plant capacity designs to “world-scale” and expand into adjacent markets including hydrogen, methanol and other downstream chemicals.

Grannus intends to finalize its licensing plans over the next 90 days that will to enable other hydrogen and ammonia projects to meet the new BACT requirements in their plant design. The company works with premier technology and equipment suppliers in the design and off-site fabrication of modular subsystems that will be assembled on-site. This construction strategy will reduce both construction time and cost as well as risk of cost overruns.

Grannus was formed in 2012 to develop and bring to market next generation ammonia fertilizer production process technology.