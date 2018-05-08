Proterra introduces new high power interoperable EV charging technology; J1772- and J3105-compliant, OCPP

At the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) Bus & Paratransit Conference, electric bus manufacturer Proterra has introduced high-power charging options to make a 100% electric bus fleet more easily achievable.

North American cities, counties and transit agencies are announcing zero-emission fleet goals. The development of universal technology standards will accelerate this transition, and Proterra is actively working to promote interoperability across technology platforms. Accordingly, all Proterra buses utilize the SAE J1772 CCS (IEC Type 1) standard for plug-in charging, and newer models of Proterra Catalyst vehicles will now be fully compatible with the emerging SAE J3105 (Electric Vehicle Power Transfer System Using a Mechanized Coupler) standard for overhead conductive charging.

Proterra is introducing a new suite of high power DC chargers that comply with these standards. The three new Proterra Power Control Systems range from 60kW-500kW and are compatible with J1772 CCS plug-in as well as J3105 inverted and roof-mounted overhead charging systems.





The chargers will also utilize de facto industry-standard for communication, Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP 1.6). Proterra’s new charging systems are capable of bi-directional, vehicle-to-grid power flow (V2G), enabling the chargers to be smart-grid ready to maximize the energy management capability of an entire bus fleet. Powering up a Catalyst bus is now as simple as connecting to a Proterra charger or other standards-based charging system.

With vehicle-agnostic charging, we have peace of mind that our electric bus fleet infrastructure investments are future-proof. Scalable, interoperable charging infrastructure supports our long-term mission to sustainably serve Reno and our neighbors, by providing innovative and cost-saving solutions that ensure clean, reliable transit today and for years to come. —David Carr, Facilities and Fleet Manager at RTC Washoe in Reno

The Proterra 60kW Power Control System is suited for fleets with longer available charge times at the depot. Recharge time is approximately six hours for an E2 Catalyst utilizing a J1772-CCS plug-in connection.

Fleets with high uptime requirements will benefit most from the Proterra 125kW Power Control System. Operators can simply plug in the charger to achieve a full charge in under three hours at the depot, with a standard E2 battery configuration.

The 500kW Power Control System works best for fleets with extended operating hours and high mileage requirements, such as 24-hour circulators. This 500kW system delivers fast overhead charging on-route or at the depot, utilizing the J3105 overhead connection standard, and can recharge up to 38 miles in 10 minutes, depending on battery configuration.

New pantograph-style options will join Proterra’s available charging solutions for overhead charging. Proterra is collaborating with Schunk Carbon Technology, a world-class developer of overhead charging hardware for battery-electric vehicles, to introduce these new systems to its customers.

Proterra and Schunk Carbon Technology will work together to further develop standards-based, lightweight, state-of-the-art, scalable fleet charging infrastructure for on-route or in-depot charging, that can flexibly support dozens to hundreds to thousands of heavy-duty electric vehicles, utilizing standard overhead pantograph systems offered by Schunk Carbon Technology.