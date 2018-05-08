Volvo Trucks presents second electric truck model in three weeks: Volvo FE Electric

Just three weeks after the unveiling of Volvo Trucks’ first all-electric truck, the Volvo FL Electric (earlier post), the company is expanding its product range with a second electric truck. The Volvo FE Electric is designed for heavier city distribution and refuse transport operations with gross weights of up to 27 tonnes. Sales will commence in Europe in 2019.

The FE Electric uses two electric motors with 370 kW max power (260 kW cont. power) with a Volvo 2-speed transmission. Maximum torque from the electric motors is 850 N·m. Max torque at the rear axle is 28 kN·m. Battery pack options range from 200-300 kWh, delivering a supported range of up to 200 km (124 miles).





Volvo FE Electric drivetrain.

Two different charging systems are available: CCS2 with maximum charge power of 150 kW DC, and a low power charging option with maximum charge power of 22 kW AC. From empty to fully charged batteries (with the 300 kWh pack) will take approximately 1.5 hours with the high-power CCS2 charger, and approximately 10 hours with the 22 kW low power option.

The first Volvo FE Electric, a refuse truck with a superstructure developed together with Europe’s leading refuse collection bodybuilder, Faun, will start operating in early 2019 in Germany’s second-largest city, Hamburg.

Today, each of our 300 conventional refuse vehicles emits approximately 31.300 kg carbon dioxide every year. An electrically powered refuse truck with battery that stands a full shift of eight to ten hours is a breakthrough in technology. Another benefit is the fact that Stadtreinigung Hamburg generates climate-neutral electricity that can be used to charge the batteries. —Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Siechau, CEO of Stadtreinigung Hamburg





The new Volvo FE Electric will be offered in several variants for different types of transport assignment. For example, with Volvo’s low-entry cab, which makes it easier to enter and exit the cab and gives the driver a commanding view of surrounding traffic. The working environment improves too as a result of the low noise level and vibration-free operation.