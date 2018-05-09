Audi targeting sales of 800,000 BEVs and PHEVs in 2025

Audi aims to sell approximately 800,000 fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids in the year 2025. At today’s Annual General Meeting of Audi AG, the Board of Management is presenting the updated “Audi.Vorsprung.2025.” strategy. To enable about every third customer to decide in favor of an e-model by the middle of the next decade, there is to be an electrified variant in each model series by then—most of them are to be fully electric, with a smaller proportion as plug-in hybrids.

Our ambition has always been and will continue to be Vorsprung durch Technik. Our goal is to revolutionize mobility. Also in electric mobility, we want to become the Number 1 among the premium manufacturers—with full suitability for everyday use, no compromises, top quality and driving pleasure for the customer. With our technological excellence, we are utilizing our Vorsprung and lifting electric mobility to the next level. —Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG

The product plan includes more than 20 electrified models in rapid succession until 2025. This includes four BEVs produced in China by 2022.

The challenging Chinese market is the pioneer for digitalization and electric mobility. Here we still have a great deal of untapped potential. —Bram Schot, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Audi AG

The production version of the Audi e-tron prototype is the first result of the Roadmap E initiative. In 2019, the Audi e-tron Sportback will be the second fully electric car to be launched, followed by the Audi e-tron GT from Audi Sport in 2020. Audi will also offer an electric model in the premium compact segment in 2020.





Audi e-tron prototype shown in Geneva.

For its Roadmap E, the company is making systematic use of two major Volkswagen Group synergy levers in the area of development. In addition to the Modular Electric Toolkit developed by Volkswagen for the compact segment, Audi and Porsche are working together to implement the premium-architecture electrification for mid-range, full-size and luxury-class electric cars. These cooperation projects reduce development costs substantially.

With electric mobility, Audi takes a holistic, resource-conserving approach also to production: In Brussels, the Audi e-tron is the first premium car to be produced in certified CO 2 -neutral high-volume production. Following Brussels’ example, Audi will make all its production sites worldwide CO 2 neutral by 2030.

At the market launch of the e-tron, customers in Europe will benefit from a high-performance charging infrastructure. Audi is making a significant contribution to the development of that infrastructure through the Ionity joint venture. The production version of the Audi e-tron will be the first car that can be charged at rapid-charging stations with up to 150 kilowatts. This will make the electric SUV ready for the next long distance in just under 30 minutes. Its lithium-ion battery provides a range of more than 400 kilometers (249 miles) in the WLTP driving cycle.

For the first time, the production version of the e-tron prototype offers Audi customers the possibility to flexibly book functions such as driver assistance systems or infotainment features also after the vehicle is bought. More digital content and services will gradually be made available to the passengers. Audi aims to generate operating profit of €1 billion (US$1.2 billion) with such new business models by 2025.

Audi will also present its first autonomous electric car based on the Audi Aicon show car in 2021, said Peter Mertens, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG.

In order to release resources for the package of investments amounting to billions of euros, Audi adopted its Action and Transformation Plan towards the end of last year. It has the objectives of tapping into new revenue sources, improving cost structures and accelerating the corporate transformation with regard to new business models. That will considerably increase the scope for investment. By 2025, approximately €40 billion is to flow into strategic areas such as e-mobility, autonomous driving and digitization. This also applies to the digitization of production.