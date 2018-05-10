eMotorWerks launches JuiceNet enterprise cloud platform for EV charging

eMotorWerks, part of the Enel Group’s new advanced energy services division Enel X, has launched the JuiceNet Enterprise solution to simplify the management of large numbers of electric vehicle charging stations across multiple sites. By deploying both smart-charging EV supply equipment (EVSE) and cloud software solutions on a commercial scale, electric car and truck fleet owners as well as workplace and commercial real estate facility managers can:

Remotely manage fleets of chargers at various locations from a single cloud dashboard;

Maximize EV charging capabilities on their properties, helping to keep costs to electrical building upgrades low; and

Enjoy new revenues as well as offset costs from participating in energy service programs such as demand response.





Consumers spurred the EV revolution, but today charging at fleet depots and commercial buildings is becoming more critical as the electrification movement gains momentum. We know people are more likely to purchase EVs if their workplaces offer charging options. Now, commercial operators can offer EV charging as an integral component of their business operations, while also allowing them to keep their capital and operating costs lower than what they can achieve through traditional offerings. It is a winning combination that may help expand the proliferation of EVs even faster. —Val Miftakhov, Head of eMotorWerks

Through the dynamic load balancing control of the JuiceNet Enterprise solution, EV owners can install more stations on their property without costly electrical upgrades to their building infrastructure, balancing the charging load in real-time to match site electrical capacity.

In addition, JuiceNet Enterprise enables EV drivers and building managers to optimize renewable energy use by aligning their charging when solar and wind generation are most abundant on the grid.

The solution also allows customers to reduce onsite peak electricity demand charges by sharing loads between chargers throughout the day, all while still ensuring drivers have their vehicles at the desired charge level when needed. The new system also empowers drivers to locate available stations within their private network by using the JuiceNet mobile app.

JuiceNet Enterprise also allows deployed stations automatically to shift power use to nighttime hours, when prices are low, or curtail charging during peak afternoon times. Through JuiceNet Enterprise fleet operators also gain flexible configuration, reporting and notifications, such as the ability to configure charger settings across the network, by customer account, location or individual station.

The benefits of JuiceNet Enterprise also extend to a regional utility level, allowing fleets of JuiceNet-enabled EV chargers to aggregate charging loads and respond to demand response programs, helping to bring greater stability to the grid during peak load times.

As part of a nationwide rollout, Chanje Energy has already deployed 65 of eMotorWerk’s JuiceBox Pro 40 charging to facilities in California, Illinois and New York, along with its customer Ryder System, Inc. Chanje is the first company in North America to be able to deliver large-scale fleets of commercial electric trucks. Ryder is the exclusive distribution and service provider for Chanje’s medium-duty EV fleet for which the company is offering truck leasing and preventive maintenance solutions as part of Ryder’s ChoiceLease and SelectCare fleet maintenance portfolio.

Using JuiceNet Enterprise, Chanje and its fleet manager customers have easy access to tracking and reporting features that provide visibility into the activity of the chargers in their operations, regardless of location. Administrators can view charging activities of each customer account, site or charger level, as well as build reports on the total energy charged during a given time. Such reporting features allow companies, such as Chanje, a streamlined method for complying with requirements to participate in California’s Low-Carbon Fuel Standards (LCFS) program or utility demand response programs.

JuiceNet Enterprise is a new addition to eMotorWerks’ JuiceNet cloud software suite JuiceNet.

Founded in 2010, and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, eMotorWerks is an Enel Group company.