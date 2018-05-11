Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear form JV for light-duty manual transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa
BMW Group’s ReachNow partners with Intel to improve mobility in Hillsboro, OR

Nissan, Renault to buy CATL batteries for electric vehicles

11 May 2018

The Nikkei reports that Chinese automotive battery maker CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd.) will provide lithium-ion batteries to Nissan Motor and Renault.

CATL will produce batteries for Nissan’s Sylphy Zero Emission electric sedan (earlier post), scheduled to hit the Chinese market in the latter half of the year. This marks the company’s first deal with a Japanese automaker.

The Sylphy will be Nissan’s first electric vehicle mass-produced in China. It is expected to offer a driving range of 338 km (210 miles).

Renault plans to use CATL batteries for the electric version of its Kangoo compact van under development. CATL already supplies such European automakers as BMW and Volkswagen and hopes to leverage the Renault deal to further solidify its foothold in Europe, the Nikkei said.

CATL is expected to raise about $2 billion from its initial public offering, which could come as early as summer. The funds are expected to be used to boost output capacity, launching mass production plants in the US and Europe as well.

CATL currently offers a series of Li-ion NCM cells targeted for light duty vehicles: as well as solutions for trucks and buses.

9D08E5E9-523B-4625-A4AD-4D2833F6DBC8

CATL also offers cells designed for electric trucks and buses.

CATL aims to have battery output equivalent to 30 GWh by the end of 2019, raising it to the equivalent of 50 GWh by 2020 from 23 GWh in 2017.

Posted on 11 May 2018 in Batteries, China | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)