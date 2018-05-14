Akasol unveiling new high energy density battery module for coaches and trucks; cylindrical cells

Akasol is introducing its first cylindrical-cells battery system with very high energy density (221 Wh/kg) at The Battery Show Europe this week. AKAModule 60 CYC allows building high-energy battery systems thanks to its modular structure. This enables long distance journeys for commercial vehicles such as intercity coaches, buses and trucks while at the same time offering a long life-time. At the show, Akasol will present a 40 kWh AKASYSTEM 15 AKM 60 CYC as an example.

The compact size of AKAModule 60 CYC fits the PHEV2 standard module and can be built into its system environment. The 2.66-kWh battery module offers a power density of up to 433 W/kg and high cycle stability in comparison to other high-energy solutions (1,500 to 3,000 operative cycles). The new battery module will first be used in customer application trials at the end of 2018. Afterwards it will enter series production.

Both the high-performance battery systems with prismatic cells that are already available and the new high-energy battery systems operate with standardized liquid cooling that does not require exotic chemicals. Akasol works with a standard water-glycol-mix that is widely used in numerous applications of the automotive industry worldwide, e.g., in engine cooling. Therefore, it’s not complicated to integrate and validate the necessary components for storing and circulating the cooling agent within the vehicle’s architecture.

Akasol is presenting three lithium-ion battery systems at its booth. Each has the same dimensions (700 x 150 x 1700) and contains 15 battery modules with different cell technology fitting the PHEV2 standard module. When demands on performance, energy or cycle stability change at a later stage, users can simply exchange systems.

AKASYSTEM 15 OEM 37 PRC (Available since 2018, PHEV2 standard module with prismatic battery cells). The first generation Akasol high-performance battery system. A similar model is used in electric bus Citaro by Daimler’s subsidiary EvoBus. (Earlier post.) It is mass-produced in Germany. Fitted with PHEV2 battery modules with high power density (up to 870 W/kg) based on prismatic lithium-ion cells, this battery system brings together high cycle stability (up to 3,000 cycles) and high performance for utility vehicles.

Detail of Citaro battery system. Copyright Daimler EvoBus.

AKASYSTEM 15 OEM 50 PRC (Available from the end of 2019, PHEV2 standard module with prismatic battery cells). This high-performance battery system uses the next generation of high-performance battery modules with high power density (up to 833 W/kg) and significantly higher energy density (approximately up to 183 Wh/kg) based on prismatic lithium-ion cells. This battery system will allow electric vehicles to increase their range by up to 35 percent while occupying the same space as the currently available system and maintaining the same life-time (up to 3,000 cycles). It is planned for series production at the end of 2019.

AKASYSTEM 15 AKM 60 CYC (available from mid-2019, PHEV2 standard module with cylindrical battery cells of type 21700). This high-energy battery system with 40 kilowatt hours uses the new cylindrical-cell battery modules with very high energy density (approximately 221 Wh/kg, at maximum power density of up to 433 W/kg). It’s robust and scalable, and acquisition costs per kWh are comparatively low. In comparison to what current technology permits, this new technology will allow electric vehicles to increase their range by more than 60%. This system is developed for long distance traffic, e.g. buses using overnight charging facilities, intercity coaches and trucks.

After their premiere as part of The Battery Show, both battery systems AKASYSTEM 15 OEM 50 PRC and AKASYSTEM 15 AKM 60 CYC will be available for sample applications at the end of this year. Akasol plans their subsequent series production.