Nissan to expand ProPILOT technology to additional models including Rogue Sport in US

Nissan has sold more 120,000 vehicles featuring ProPilot technology globally. The company will now expand the availability of ProPILOT to additional models, including the Nissan Rogue Sport in the US and the Qashqai in Canada, beginning in late 2018. The Rogue, including the Rogue Sport, is Nissan’s top-selling nameplate in the US market.

ProPILOT is a hands-on driver-assist system that uses a forward-facing camera, forward-facing radar, sensors and electronic control module to help drivers stay centered in their lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic and maintain a set vehicle speed and distance to the vehicle ahead. If the car in front stops, the ProPILOT system will automatically apply the brakes to bring the vehicle to a full stop if necessary.

After coming to a full stop, the vehicle can remain in place even if the driver’s foot is off the brake. If traffic restarts, the car will resume driving when the driver touches the switch again or lightly presses the accelerator to activate ProPILOT.





Nissan originally introduced ProPilot in 2016 in the Japanese-market Nissan Serena minivan. (Earlier post.) Since then, the technology has spread globally to vehicles such as the new Nissan LEAF, the European-market Qashqai, the Japanese-market X-Trail and the US-market Rogue. ProPILOT will also be featured on the upcoming all-new 2019 Nissan Altima sedan. Additional vehicles will adopt the technology in coming years, expanding to 20 models and 20 markets by the end of FY2022, as part of the company’s midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022.

ProPILOT will serve as Nissan’s foundation for the autonomous vehicles of the future, helping drivers stay centered in their lane, navigate stop-and-go traffic and maintain a set vehicle speed and a set distance to the vehicle ahead.

To activate the system, the driver simply pushes the ProPILOT button on the steering wheel and then sets the Intelligent Cruise Control when the desired speed is reached.

Nissan designed ProPILOT to be more intuitive and user-friendly compared with other driver-assist technologies. It can potentially help lessen driver fatigue and create a more confident driving experience—especially for drivers who experience heavy highway traffic on a daily basis.