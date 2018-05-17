Mazda launching updated CX-3 in Japan with new 1.8L diesel

Mazda Motor Corporation has begun accepting pre-orders for the updated Mazda CX-3 at dealerships throughout Japan. The redesigned model adopts parts of Mazda’s next-generation SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture. Improvements were made to the front dampers, front stabilizers and coil springs, and the G-Vectoring Control and electric power steering systems were carefully tuned to achieve even smoother changes in vehicle posture.

For both engine options, efforts focused on realizing high levels of both driving pleasure and environmental performance. A new 1.8-liter SKYACTIV-D diesel engine replaces the previous 1.5-liter diesel and improves efficiency and emissions performance in common driving situations. With ultra-high-response multi-hole injectors and a variable-geometry turbocharger, it produces strong torque at higher rpms for smooth and powerful acceleration.

The SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter gasoline engine adopts the same innovations as in the updated Mazda CX-5 (earlier post). These include low-friction pistons with edge-cut heads and new high-dispersion injectors and other enhancements that improve torque throughout the entire rpm range, contribute to better real-world fuel economy and allow intuitive speed control in common driving situations.

Design improvements, including changes to the front grille, LED rear combination lamps and aluminum wheels, are aimed at creating the feeling of a higher-class vehicle. Inside, the center console has been redesigned and the addition of an electric parking brake, center armrest and multi-box enhance comfort and reduce fatigue.

In terms of safety, the refreshed CX-3 is the first model to adopt an updated version of Advanced Smart City Brake Support (Advanced SCBS) with enhanced ability to detect pedestrians at night.

With Stop & Go functionality, Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) can now bring the vehicle to a complete stop, allowing the driver to relax and enjoy the drive. A 360° View Monitor is available as a factory installed option for all model grades, offering peace of mind even for less confident drivers.

An auto-dimming rearview mirror is standard equipment on all model grades.