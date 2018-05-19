DOE SBIR/STTR FY18 BES Phase 1 Release 1 awards include 15 for hydrogen and fuel cells

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the 2018 Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) Phase I Release 1 awards, including 15 projects focused on high density hydrogen storage, innovative ionomers (ion-containing polymers) in the catalyst layer, gas diffusion layers, and membranes for electrochemical production of hydrogen. These projects are awarded through the Office of Basic Energy Sciences (BES). Award winners include:

High Density Hydrogen Storage

E&G Associates, Inc.: Development of Novel Compaction Regimes for Hydrogen Storage Materials. Current technology for hydrogen storage requires high pressure systems which are too large and costly to be viable for transportation. This Phase I SBIR project’s objective is to develop a compact material based solution, which allows high volume hydrogen storage in a small footprint, making hydrogen powered vehicles more feasible.

Nextgen Battery Technologies: High-Density Hydrogen Storage in Space-Filling Polyhedral Sorbents. The proposed program will develop and demonstrate a new technology for effectively consolidating porous sorbent materials; thus, enabling the high-density storage of onboard hydrogen and bringing the US into the forefront of the global fuel-cell powered vehicle market.

Ionomers

Tetramer Technologies: New Approaches to Improved PEM Fuel Cell Catalyst Layer. This proposal will not only help accelerate automotive fuel cells and stationary fuel cells, but will also provide a platform that could significantly influence many electrochemical processes reducing the costs for those processes as well.

Giner, Inc.: Novel Fluorinated Ionomer for PEM Fuel Cells. The project will develop advanced ionomer and electrode components that may significantly enhance the durability and performance of proton exchange membrane fuel cells. Enhanced performance will lead to more cost reduction and public acceptance of hydrogen vehicles.

Compact Membrane Systems: New Fluorinated Ionomers for Enhanced Oxygen Transport in Fuel Cell Cathodes. This program will develop improved cathode ionomers for proton exchange membrane fuel cells to help reduce their costs and potentially accelerate their widespread adoption for a “greener” hydrogen energy economy where the US is no longer predominately dependent on fossil fuels.

Gas Diffusion Layers

AvCarb Material Solutions, LLC: Development of Innovative Gas Diffusion Layers for Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cells. Proton exchange membrane fuel cells provide clean energy for applications such as automotive, backup and portable power, but many technical and cost challenges limit their adoption. This program utilizes novel manufacturing techniques combined with state of the art material analysis to produce low-cost, high-performance materials to enable commercialization.

pH Matter, LLC: High Performance Gas Diffusion Layer. To demonstrate a low-cost fuel cell technology. The component developed on this project will improve the power output of fuel cell systems. The technology will be used for fuel cell vehicle applications.

Techverse, Inc.: GDL Media Development for Improved PEM Fuel Cell Performance. This project will develop a novel gas diffusion layer media used in automotive PEM fuel cells to maximize their performance and to reduce their cost. Commercialization of this technology will help adoption of the automotive fuel cells for their benefits and help United States to reduce its dependence on foreign oil and to reduce emissions.

Glacigen Materials, Inc.: Advanced Manufacturing of Gas Diffusion Layers with Highly Engineered Porosity. Fuel cells, like those being produced for the Toyota Mirai, require enhanced performance for more widespread adoption. This project enables that enhanced performance by creating a cell component which has long been theorized, but never made due to the need for advanced manufacturing techniques.

Physical Sciences, Inc.: Controlled Porosity and Surface Coatings for Advanced Gas Diffusion Layers. This Phase I effort will develop a low cost manufacturing process for advanced fuel cell components. It will help the United States regain leadership in advanced materials and energy technologies.