Hyundai Mobis to develop full range of autonomous driving sensors by 2020; new efforts in radar

Supplier Hyundai Mobis plans to develop a full range of sensors to support autonomous by 2020 with the goal of leading the global market. The company made the announcement at its new proving ground, which opened last June in Seosan, South Korea, as a test bed for new technologies.

The company will increase its R&D investment cost from the current level of 7% of its parts sales to 10% by 2021. It will also invest 50% of it in ICT (information and communication technology), which is closely related to autonomous driving, expanding related R&D workforce and infrastructure and actively promoting technical partnerships with global companies.

We are aggressively investing in autonomous driving technologies. We will also increase our R&D workforce for autonomous driving from the current level of 600 to over 1,000 by 2021 and increase the number of M.Billy, our global autonomous test vehicles, from 3 to 20 by next year. —Yang Seung-wook, Executive VP of ICT R&D Center at Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis has signed a partnership to develop radars with German companies Smartmicro and ASTYX; the former jointly developed radars with TRW and Continental, and the latter with BMW and Autoliv.

Working with SMS and ASTYX, Hyundai Mobis will develop five radars for autonomous cars, which can allow cars to detect 360° around them by the end of this year and begin full-fledged production by 2021. The company will cooperate with SMS for entry-level front and side radars and with ASTYX for high-performance front radars. It will also complete a joint R&D project with Seoul National University for radar target distinguishment.

To ensure the performance and quality of sensors, Hyundai Mobis laid a dedicated test track for sensor testing in Seosan Proving Ground and commenced tests from last June. The company will also test ADAS equipped with their proprietary sensors and apply the sensors to M.Billy, its autonomous driving test car, which will run on actual roads to help improve performance and safety.

Hyundai Mobis says that its radars under development feature a resolution higher than its global competitors’ and greater cost competitiveness because of the integration of two chips into one.

We will complete the development of entry-level radars and high-performance radars within this year and commence production from the second half of next year. We are opening ourselves up to collaboration with global companies possessing innovative technologies in various ways including technical partnerships and M&A to develop cameras and lidars. We aim to secure technological power to help us capture the market based on our proprietary sensors and win contracts with global automakers for supplying sensors and systems for autonomous driving. —Gregory Baratoff, Vice President of Autonomous Driving Technologies at Hyundai Mobis

The three core technologies of autonomous driving are perception, decision and control; a car autonomously perceives internal and external situations and makes a decision and controls its braking and steering. Hyundai Mobis says that it has already attained global-level competitiveness in decision and control. It has already commenced production of level 2 expressway autonomous driving and announced that it aimed to secure level 3 technology by 2020 and begin production by 2022.

The company says that it is focusing on developing sensors so that it can implement optimal performance for autonomous driving by securing all of the three technologies (perception, decision and control), thus enabling a bonafide competitive edge in the global market. Further, the sensor market is forecasted to accelerate rapidly; the share of sensors in the ADAS (level 2 autonomous driving) market is expected to reach 60% by 2021.

To enable a quantum jump for sensors, Hyundai Mobis plans to actively utilize new technologies such as AI and deep learning.

Developing sensors that can convert external driving circumstances into digital signals and read them accurately is an important challenge for the autonomous industry that is now readying itself for the era of autonomous driving. With the recent development of innovative technologies that could alter the competitive atmosphere of the sensor market, such as advanced identification technologies using deep learning, we will actively utilize them in such a way to realize a quantum jump of our sensor technology. —Hwang Jae-ho, Director of ADAS at Hyundai Mobis

From last year, Hyundai Mobis has continuously increased the rate of operation at its Seosan test track and the number of test cars of the proving ground to enhance the verification of the performance and durability of core auto parts. In particular, it has enhanced the performance of its sensors and tested them on the advanced test track and the radar test track to verify the performance of the ADAS technologies equipped with them.

The company evaluates the performance by comparing data from sensors to the actual location of the objects in real time. For this, it collected the coordinates of the lanes of the normal track, advanced test track and high-speed circuit by utilizing high precision maps and DGPS system.

South Korea’s only radar test track measures 250 meters in total length. Currently, tests are being conducted on this track to improve the reliability and performance of radars. On this track, a car equipped with a radar sensor is positioned in the center and the detection performance of the sensor is measured using reflective plates called TCR that are installed at 5-meter intervals. This sensor test measures the range and angle of detection and resolution and accuracy. Resolution is a measure of the minimum separation between two targets that enables them to be distinguished.