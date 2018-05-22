Exoès and Saft partner to improve Li-ion battery thermal management

Organic Rankine Cycle specialist Exoès and Saft Incubator have signed a cooperation agreement to do common tests to improve next generation battery thermal management. The temperature of a Li-ion battery has a major influence on its performance and its lifespan. Harsh climatic environments and severe solicitations can rapidly degrade cells if their temperature is not correctly managed.

Aside from the cell chemistry, the associated thermal management is another strategic component of the battery system performance.

Saft is a 100-year-old company and one of the leading developers of cutting edge batteries. This agreement will enable Saft to explore new paths to improve the performance of its batteries with innovative thermal management in various applications. We have found in Exoès a really skilled partner in thermal management and testing that will hopefully bring further innovation to our developments. The battery pack that includes the thermal management function is foreseen to be a key driver to improve battery performances in the coming years. —Nicolas Evanno, Director of Incubator Department at Saft

This cooperation will enable Exoès to demonstrate its key competences in thermal management and testing. This also gives Exoès a strong position in the field of engineering services and product development for batteries in the sectors of energy and transport. We consider that thermal management will be key to improve battery performance in the coming years. This partnership is the first stepping stone of our offers in the zero- emission domain which Exoès will strongly develop in the 3 coming years. —Arnaud Desrentes, Exoès CEO

Exoès Engineering has key competences and technologies in thermal management and fluid transfers dedicated to 2 markets: thermal engine emissions reduction and zero emission propulsion and storage. The company, founded in 2009, has developed the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)-based EVE (Energy Via Exhaust), an exhaust waste heat recovery technology which reduces heavy-duty engine fuel consumption and emissions.

A heat exchanger evaporates a working fluid into high pressure gas; the transfer of heat from the exhaust gases is controlled by an actuated by-pass valve.

Exoès’ patented expander is mechanically coupled to the powertrain. As the low pressure gas comes out of the expander, it is condensed into liquid through a compact heat exchanger (condenser). The closed loop of the working fluid is fed by an electro-pump, which drives the working fluid back to the boiler.