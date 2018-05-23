Lightning Systems expands all-electric model lineup for Ford Transit with 150-mile-range version

Lightning Systems, a global developer of zero-emissions solutions for commercial fleets, announced the LightningElectric Ford Transit product line (earlier post) will expand to include a 150-mile range version, adding to the 50-mile and 100-mile versions.





The LightningElectric is a battery-electric drivetrain package for the heavy-duty Ford Transit, a product used extensively by commercial and government fleets. Last month, Lightning announced that in testing, the Ford Transit 350HD equipped with the zero-emissions LightningElectric drivetrain achieved 61 MPGe on EPA City routes and 66 MPGe on EPA Highway routes. This compares to 13 and 15 MPG respectively for the identically configured gasoline Ford Transit 350HD. The testing is a part of the newly released 2018 CARB efficiency and range validation test procedures for medium-duty vehicles.

The new 150-mile LightningElectric Ford Transit provides an answer for our customers who need more range for longer cargo and shuttle routes. This longer range, combined with an industry-first 50 kW DC Fast Charge capability, means customers can use the vehicle for 3-shift operations and long-distance routes. —Tim Reeser, CEO, Lightning Systems

LightningElectric is available for the Ford Transit as part of Ford’s eQVM program. The product, which went on sale earlier this year, is available for heavy-duty Ford Transits with a 10,360-pound gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Ford’s vehicle warranty covers the base chassis for vehicles with the Lightning drivetrain. Ford QVM dealers and upfitters perform installations and service.

The all-electric Lightning product features liquid-cooled Lithium-Ion batteries from volume-ready world-class battery suppliers. The batteries can be fast-charged in 30 minutes for the 50-mile version and 90 minutes for the 150-mile version. Depending on battery option and drive cycle, LightningElectric has a payload capacity of up to 4,000 pounds. The longer range pack uses similar technology, but a newer generation of cells, said Reeser.



