Kia unveils upgraded Sportage with diesel 48V mild-hybrid powertrain

In Germany, Kia Motors revealed the upgraded Kia Sportage, introducing a range of enhancements to the brand’s European and global best-seller. The Sportage’s advanced new EcoDynamic+ 48V diesel mild-hybrid powertrain (earlier post) is the first to be launched as part of the brand’s global powertrain electrification strategy.

Kia is the first manufacturer to offer hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric and 48-volt mild-hybrid technology across its full model line-up. Kia will launch 16 advanced powertrain vehicles by 2025, including five new hybrids, five plug-in hybrids, five battery-electric vehicles and, in 2020, a new fuel-cell electric vehicle.





Kia Sportage 2018, European spec.

Kia sold more than 131,000 examples of the Sportage in 2017, representing a quarter of the brand’s total European sales. Upgrades to the Sportage range also include modifications to GT Line models. European customer deliveries of the new model will start during Q3 2018.

The Sportage now offers a wider range of engines, including Kia’s new ‘EcoDynamics+’ 2.0-liter ‘R’ diesel mild-hybrid powertrain. EcoDynamics+ supplements acceleration with power from a 48-volt battery, and extends engine-off time with a new Mild-Hybrid Starter-Generator unit.

The EcoDynamics+ diesel mild-hybrid system is paired with Kia’s Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) active emissions control technology, reducing CO 2 emissions by up to 4% on the new Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), and up to 7% on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

The Sportage’s existing 1.7-liter CRDi (common-rail direct injection) diesel engine has been replaced with Kia’s efficient new 1.6-liter ‘U3’ CRDi engine, the cleanest diesel engine Kia has ever made. The new 1.6-liter diesel engine produces 115 or 136 ps, with higher-powered models available with all-wheel drive and seven-speed double-clutch transmission.

All powertrains are now fully compliant with the Euro 6d TEMP emissions standard.

The upgraded Sportage adopts Kia’s latest advanced driving assistance systems, including Smart Cruise Control with Stop&Go, an Around View Monitor for easier parking maneuvers, and Driver Attention Warning. European customers have a choice of Kia’s new infotainment systems: a 7.0-inch touchscreen, or a new frameless 8.0-inch infotainment system.