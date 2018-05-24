Nissan begins deliveries of new extended-range electric e-NV200 van to global markets

Nissan’s upgraded e-NV200 is now being shipped to customers. Built for global markets in Nissan Barcelona plant, the upgraded model features a new 40 kWh battery, combining the features of the award-winning Nissan NV200 van with the best-selling Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s Barcelona plant is responsible not only for the manufacturing of the vehicle, but also the assembly of the new 40kWh battery packs, in a specialist facility.





Deliveries to customers have now begun, with more than 4,600 orders taken since sales began in January. This reflects the strong demand Nissan is also experiencing for the new Nissan LEAF.

The new generation van will further support efforts to cut the level of emissions in city centers by making 100% electric last mile deliveries achievable for businesses and professional drivers everywhere, Nissan said.

Nissan Barcelona Plant has been the global manufacturing location for the e-NV200 since 2014, which was the best-selling electric van in Europe last year. With more than 18,000 of the original version sold worldwide, the upgraded van is now being shipped to customers in Europe and to Hong Kong, with Japan deliveries to follow.

The 40 kWh battery allows customers to drive up to 301 km (187 miles) (city WLTP cycle) on a single charge. This represents an increase of more than 60% compared to the previous generation, with longer journeys supported further by the extended European CHAdeMO Quick Charging network.

Customers can choose from two body options: the e-NV200 van and e-NV200 Evalia. Both have a versatile interior that allows users to configure racks, bins and seating to suit their needs. With 4.2m³ of load space, there is enough room to hold two Euro pallets, or cargo weighing up to 742 kg.

For customers looking to move passengers or crew, the e-NV200 Evalia makes an ideal people carrier. With its modular seating there is still plenty of room for luggage or tools, and as the only 100% electric seven-seater van available in Europe, it presents a solution for taxi and chauffeur businesses.

The introduction of the upgraded e-NV200 follows the launched of a new range of leading pickups in Nissan’s Barcelona plant: the Nissan Navara, Renault Alaskan and Mercedes Benz X-Class.