Voith Turbo introduces electric drive system for buses

Voith Turbo as introduced a complete electric drive system for buses. The drive system was originally conceptualized as a prototype for a Solaris Urbino Bus, but it can be integrated into vehicles from other manufacturers without restrictions.

The achievable range primarily depends on the battery, which we acquire from an internationally renowned supplier. We are currently using a lithium-iron-phosphate battery. This battery offers the highest level of reliability, but the electric drive system is designed in such a way that it can work together with any battery technology. —Jürgen Berger, project manager at Voith Turbo GmbH & Co. KG





With a torque of 2,250 N·m and an output of 260 kW, the liquid-cooled permanent magnet motor with high-efficiency inverter and smart energy management system provides strong driving performance and does not require a separate transmission. The system can even efficiently operate heavy articulated buses.

The compact design of the drive means that it is not only low in weight but also low in noise emissions and maintenance. The consistently employed lightweight design approach makes it possible to minimize any surplus weight, which in turn has a positive effect on energy consumption and consequently the achievable range.

The targeted brake force recuperation of the drive positively affects mileage. The fact that all components are cooled with water increases reliability and performance and makes it possible to reduce noise emissions during operation.

The range of the demonstrator bus currently exceeds 200 km (124 miles). This corresponds to the total daily operation of a conventional city bus line. In the coming years, this range is expected to increase thanks to further developments in battery technology, Voith said.

Studies have shown that inner-city traffic is subject to increasing changes, brought on by developments in terms of growing population, air pollution as well as climate change. The demand for environmentally friendly, low-noise drives in public transport is rapidly growing. Added to this is the political pressure, as for example restrictions imposed on nitrogen oxide and noise emissions, meaning that the number of electric drive vehicles will continue to grow in the coming years.

Especially for the bus fleets of municipal transport services, the time for electro mobility has definitely arrived. As an established and experienced partner of the bus industry, we have acquired an extensive amount of experience in regard to the various drive systems used for buses. With the new electric drive system, we are putting this experience to good use and add yet another milestone in our company history to our portfolio. —Cornelius Weitzmann, Executive Vice President & CEO Mobility of Voith Turbo GmbH & Co. KG.

Voith is expecting that by 2030, electric drives will have taken up a superior position in the bus fleets of transport operators compared to other drive solutions. Significant growth of the electro mobility market for buses is expected for all regions of the world. In the course of this, the city bus segment is only the first step toward an emission-free city, which will soon enough be followed by other segments of the transport sector.

In September, Voith will introduce the demonstrator bus to the general public at the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 trade fair in Hanover, under the motto “Drive New Ways.”

Voith Turbo, a Group Division of Voith, is a specialist for intelligent drive solutions, systems and comprehensive services.