Lithium Werks signs multi-year Nanophosphate Li-ion cell supply agreement with Super B

29 May 2018

Lithium Werks, a Li-ion battery and portable power solutions manufacturer that earlier this year separately acquired Valence Technologies and the industrial division and cylindrical cell manufacturing plant of A123 Systems, has signed a multi-year cell supply agreement with lithium battery specialist Super B.

Both Super B and Lithium Werks specialize in lithium iron phosphate technology, a lithium-ion chemistry that offers high thermal and chemical stability and is seen as the safest lithium-ion technology available today. The strategic cooperation builds on an existing relationship.

Under the agreement, Lithium Werks will gear up its continuous supply of Nanophosphate power cells, as Super B continues to expand its operations in response to accelerating demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Nanophosphate is an engineered nanoscale material with specific structural and chemical properties designed to maximize the performance of lithium-ion batteries. The Nanophosphate technology allows higher rate capability resulting in higher power, increased safety, and better life than other iron phosphate cells.

Lithium Werks also offers Valence’s Lithium Iron Magnesium Phosphate (LiFeMgPO4) cells, which offer greater energy density.

Super B develops and produces high-end lithium batteries for a variety of industries and applications. In For automotive applications, Super B specializes in 12V and 48V solutions.

Super B’s lightweight automotive batteries have been developed for a number of applications ranging from motorbikes to military trucks. Existing customers include car manufacturers such as Renault, Aston Martin, several military contractors and more. Super B possesses several patents on the complete battery design.

