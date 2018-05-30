Hyundai’s 2019 IONIQ electrified line-up adds active safety features, voice recognition, remote charge management

Hyundai’s model-year 2019 IONIQ lineup—hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric—adds new and broader applications of active safety features, enhanced voice-recognition features and standard remote charge management for Plug-in and Electric models. 2019 Ioniq models will be available at Hyundai dealerships this summer.





2019 Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid

New for the 2019 IONIQ models:

Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Assist safety features now available

Enhanced, natural-language, server-based voice-recognition and POI-search database provided by HERE

Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Smart Cruise Control added to SEL trim level

Standard remote charge management for Plug-in and Electric models via Blue Link

Powertrains. The Ioniq Hybrid Blue model has an estimated 58 mpg (4.05 l/100 km) combined rating, the highest rating of any non-plug-in vehicle sold in the US market. The Ioniq Hybrid’s electric motor delivers an estimated 32 kW (43 horsepower) with an estimated maximum torque of 125 lb-ft (169 N·m), powered by a 1.56 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack positioned under the rear passenger seats. In combination with the 1.6-liter direct-injected engine, Ioniq Hybrid offers a total system output of 139 horsepower while providing low emissions, outstanding efficiency and range.

The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid features a Kappa 1.6L direct-injected Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with a thermal efficiency of 40% and delivers an estimated 104 horsepower and an estimated 109 lb-ft (148 N·m) of torque. This engine has been specifically tailored to the hybrid application and is combined with a quick-shifting six-speed dual-clutch transmission, differentiating Ioniq from its key competitors with a more dynamic and engaging driving experience.





2019 Ioniq Hybrid

The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid’s 44.5 kW (60 horsepower) electric motor can operate at speeds up to 75 mph (121 km/h) and delivers instantaneous torque at low speeds, with available power-assist at higher vehicle speeds. The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid provides an estimated all-electric range of 29 miles, 119 MPGe in EV mode and 52 mpg (4.52 l/100 km) in hybrid mode, powered by an 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack.

The Ioniq Electric has an estimated 136 MPGe rating, the highest efficiency rating of any electric vehicle sold in the US market. The Ioniq Electric offers pure electric mobility with a 28.0 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery for an estimated driving range of 124 miles. The electric motor has a maximum output of 88 kW (118 horsepower) and 218 lb-ft (296 N·m) of torque mated to a single-speed reduction-gear transmission.

Electric power for the Hybrid and the Plug-in Hybrid, as well as for the Electric, is generated by a permanent magnet synchronous motor the parts of which were optimized by reducing the thickness of core components by up to 10% and adopting rectangular-section copper wire to decrease core and copper loss.

Six-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid both feature a six-speed EcoShift dual-clutch transmission (DCT), which delivers best-in-class transfer efficiency through the use of low-friction bearings and low-viscosity transmission oil. It achieves a mix of driving performance and fuel efficiency for a spirited and fun-to-drive character—an important differentiator from the majority of other Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid cars that use Continuously Variable Transmissions, often criticized as having rubber-band-like acceleration, Hyundai said.

Enhancing the car’s fuel efficiency and dynamic driving characteristics, the driver can select either SPORT or ECO modes. The SPORT function holds lower gears longer and combines power from the engine and electric motor for maximum performance. Also in SPORT mode, the gasoline engine remains on and the electric motor acts as a power assist for maximum responsiveness. In ECO mode, the DCT optimizes gear selection for efficiency, upshifting earlier to achieve class-leading fuel economy. Both Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models have steering-wheel paddle shifters for an even more engaging driving experience.





2019 Ioniq Electric

Battery Technology. Hyundai uses a lithium-ion polymer battery system for all Ioniq models; the battery is 20% lighter than non-polymer lithium-ion batteries and can be shaped more optimally to the interior than standard cell format batteries. This also provides lower battery memory sensitivity, excellent charge and discharge efficiency, and excellent maximum output.

Both efficient packaging and a low center of gravity were taken into consideration as the battery system is located underneath the rear seats so the passenger cabin and cargo area is uncompromised in the Ioniq Hybrid, offering a total interior volume of an estimated 122.7 cubic feet (more than Toyota Prius). Even the Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid and the Ioniq Electric, despite having larger battery systems, both offer a total interior volume of an estimated 119.2 cubic feet.

All Ioniq Electric models are equipped with standard Level-3 DC fast-charging capability. Charging the Ioniq Electric’s lithium-ion polymer battery up to 80% only takes about 23 minutes using a SAE Combo Level-3 DC, 100 kW fast-charger. An integrated In-Cable Control Box (ICCB) also allows drivers to charge their Ioniq Electric and Plug-in Hybrid using a standard household electric socket when necessary.

Lightweighting focus. Ioniq sought significant weight reduction targets without compromising fun-to-drive and comfort characteristics. Ioniq uses aluminum in the hood and tailgate, reducing weight by 27 lbs (12.25 kg) compared with conventional steel and no measurable disadvantages in noise or vibration.

In addition, the lead-acid auxiliary 12V battery found in competitors’ hybrid models has been omitted for the Ioniq Hybrid, resulting in a 26-pound reduction in weight. Lightweighting also extended to less obvious areas such as the cargo-screen cover. With higher usage of lightweight components and a more compact build, the cargo-screen cover is about 25% lighter than the types used in other Hyundai models.revp

Driving performance. Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid feature a multi-link rear suspension system with dual lower control arms for agile ride and handling coupled with excellent ride quality. In addition, extensive use of aluminum in front and rear suspension components saves about 22 lbs (10 kg) of weight compared with conventional materials. In addition, the placement of the battery systems below the rear seats provides a lower center of gravity for more responsive handling.

The Ioniq Electric applies a torsion-beam rear axle, providing more space for the 28.0 kWh lithium-ion polymer batteries, placed below the rear seats. Ioniq’s responsiveness and feedback from the steering system is clear and precise, with a quick steering ratio for an engaging and responsive feel.

Braking force is optimized for maximum efficiency from the regenerative braking system, helping Ioniq to maintain a steady state of charge (SOC). Regenerative braking also operates with reduced noise, using a third-generation recuperating stopping system. Regenerative braking force can be adjusted to meet the driver’s preference and driving conditions through steering-column-mounted regenerative brake-level control paddles.

An Integrated Brake Assist Unit (iBAU) and Pressure Source Unit (PSU) also contribute to quieter operation. This helps ensure ultra-low friction for maximum energy regeneration and efficiency levels.

Michelin tires give Ioniq enhanced levels of efficiency, as the car is fitted with low-rolling-resistance tires for 15-, 16- and 17-inch wheels, plus the car’s larger 17-inch wheels (Ioniq Hybrid Limited) are fitted with high-silica tires for better all-around performance. The multi-link rear suspension system of Ioniq Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid has been adapted to work most efficiently with low-rolling-resistance tires while minimizing typical tire performance trade-offs.

Aerodynamics. A fluid exterior shape and natural air flow channels emphasize aerodynamic body lines and surface volumes. A sporty, hatchback-like profile is inspired by aerodynamic efficiency, complementing the soft lines and surfaces that trace the car’s outline.

Front wheel air curtains, a rear spoiler and diffuser, side sill moldings, floor undercover and a closed-wheel design all contribute to the car’s high aerodynamic efficiency of 0.24 Cd. Additionally, the Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid feature a three-stage active air flap integrated with the front grille, while a sleek, closed front fascia differentiates the Electric model.

Infotainment and connectivity. Ioniq is equipped with a high-definition 7-inch TFT information cluster. With a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, it displays all gauge functions (speedometer, drive mode, fuel level). Depending on the selected drive mode, background color and gauges are adapted to always provide the most important and useful information. Within SPORT mode, the display changes into a revolving digital speedometer that is surrounded by an analog-type tachometer, showing engine rpm in red. When choosing ECO mode, the TFT-information cluster simulates the classic speedometer needle.

For 2019, navigation-equipped Ioniqs use an enhanced, natural-language, server-based voice-recognition technology with a new POI-search database supported by HERE that includes charging station locations for driver convenience.

The driving experience inside Ioniq is enhanced through state-of-the art connectivity features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Blue Link, as well as wireless charging for smartphones. Both systems enable users to connect their devices to activate music, telephone or navigation functions. Ioniq also offers a wireless inductive-charging pad for Qi-compatible devices.

Active and passive safety. Ioniq’s light-yet-rigid body is the result of advanced design, construction methods and materials. Featuring Advanced High Strength Steel, the chassis benefits from superior rigidity for responsive handling and safety, with high impact-energy absorption and minimized cabin distortion to protect passengers in the event of a collision. This rigid structure also leverages 476 feet of advanced structural adhesives in its design, simultaneously yielding both lightweighting and rigidity benefits.

For 2019, Ioniq adds Driver Attention Alert and High Beam Assist to its available safety features. Ioniq offers Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist function, Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, for high levels of both active and passive vehicle safety.

Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert help to warn the driver of surrounding vehicles that could lead to a collision. Lane Keeping Assist sounds an alarm as the car moves over lane lines if the driver did not signal for an intended lane change and helps keep drivers in their intended lane with small steering corrections. Additional safety features include rear parking sensors and headlights with Dynamic Bending Light (DBL).

The Ioniq is also available with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, an advanced active safety feature that helps alert drivers to potential emergency situations, including braking automatically.

For 2019, AEB is standard for the high-volume SEL trim, making this enhanced safety feature even more accessible to Ioniq buyers. With sensor-fusion technology that utilizes the front radar and camera sensors, AEB operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it can modulate braking force according to the collision danger stage, applying braking before an imminent collision.

A Tire Pressure Monitoring System also helps ensure each individual tire is properly inflated. A total of seven airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver, help protect the vehicle’s occupants in the event of a collision. Body structure improvements, complemented by a high-strength fiber-reinforced rear bumper fascia make the entire Ioniq line-up strong and durable in the event of a crash.

ChargePoint. Hyundai is also working with ChargePoint. ChargePoint has the world’s largest electric vehicle charging network with more than 32,000 locations at which to charge, including more than 400 Express DC fast-charging sites. Ioniq owners will receive welcome kits, informing them with key information and benefits in the use of the ChargePoint charging network, and ChargePoint access cards that are easy to activate. In addition, owners will have the capability to conveniently locate ChargePoint chargers on their mobile devices using the MyHyundai/Blue Link app.

Blue Link. For 2019, Ioniq models equipped with Blue Link offer complimentary three-year Blue Link services, with enhanced safety, diagnostic, remote and guidance services.

Blue Link brings connectivity directly into the car with technologies such as Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search by Voice, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery.

Blue Link features can be accessed via buttons on the rearview mirror, the MyHyundai.com web portal, via the Blue Link smartphone app and now through the Amazon Alexa Blue Link skill and Google Assistant. Some features can also be controlled via Android Wear and Apple Watch smartwatch apps.

Owners of Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid and Electric will also be able manage and monitor their car’s charging schedule remotely via the Blue Link smartphone app or simply ask Alexa or Google to start and stop charging as needed. This capability to schedule charging is ideal for individuals that experience lower electricity rates during off-peak hours, offering a high level of both convenience and cost efficiency. The latest release of the Blue Link smartphone app includes: