UK milk delivery service orders 200 electric StreetScooter delivery trucks

Milk & More, Britain’s largest milk delivery service has purchased 200 electric StreetScooters (earlier post). The £6.5-million (US$9.1-million) investment in the StreetScooters makes the business one of the largest operators of electric vehicles in the country.





The new electric fleet is the first of its kind in the UK and represents the latest step as the brand continues to transform its operation in 2018. Milk & More is also the first UK company to operate the StreetScooter EV van, which is currently only used in Germany by Deutsche Post. (StreetScooter is owned by Deutsche Post DHL Group.)

Noise reduction is a key customer benefit of the new delivery vehicles and a very important one, given that many of the milkmen and women deliver to customers’ homes mostly by 7am.

The StreetScooters have a 905 kg payload and an eight-meter cube box, enabling Milk & More to carry 860 pints of milk at a time, as well as an extensive range of locally sourced products from bacon and bread to cereals and juice. The new floats have a 40 kWh battery pack supporting a range of up to 75 miles. Economical to run, in the first month of operation, Milk & More has seen a 90% reduction on operational fuel costs, versus the outgoing diesel vehicles.

The StreetScooters are all left-hand drive, enabling milkmen and women to get in and out of the milk floats on the curbside. Milk & More is likely to add to the 200 StreetScooters it has already purchased as it seeks to further increase its fleet of electric milk floats later in the year.