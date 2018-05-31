Lion Electric unveils eLionM electric midi/minibus at Movin’On

At the Movin’On 2018 mobility summit in Montreal, Québec-based Lion Electric unveiled its 100% electric midi/minibus, the eLionM. The low-floor vehicle will be able to travel up to 75 miles (120 km) (one 80 kWh pack) or 150 miles (240 km) (two 80 kWh packs) per charge.





The eLionM features a 149 kW (200 hp) traction motor, embedded 19.2 kW charger (J1772), and high-performance batteries from LG Chem. Fast DC charge (SAE-Combo) is available as an option.

Optional quick battery swapping technology enhances the operation process as well as the fleet and charging infrastructure management.





The use of aluminium reduces the weight of the vehicle, increase its range and significantly extends the vehicle lifespan.

The midi/minibus, which was created and designed specifically for the paratransit market, will go on sale during the summer of 2018.

Lion spent the last 8 years designing and developing all-electric vehicles and the last 3 years commercializing the eLionC, an all-electric Type C school bus. The Company has already deployed more than 150 eLionCs, with more than a million miles driven.

Lion has the biggest fleet of all-electric Type C school buses in North America.

In addition to distributing the eLionC and eLionM, Lion will also introduce the eLionA this summer, an electric minibus designed to meet school transportation requirements.

Lion will also start manufacturing a new complete line of all-electric trucks in 2019, leveraging the technologies developed over the last eight years. The company is specifically looking at specialty medium to heavy-duty urban trucks (classes 5 to 8). The vehicles will range from ambulances, service trucks, cranes and delivery trucks.