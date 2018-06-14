Fisker’s Orbit electric autonomous shuttle to feature Protean Pd18 in-wheel technology

Fisker Inc.’s Orbit autonomous electric shuttle, will feature Protean Electric’s in-wheel eDrive technology, specifically, the Pd18 system with peak torque of 1,250 N·m and peak power of 80 kW (60 kW continuous).

ProteanDrive motors use patented technologies, digital control, and are packaged with a friction brake. Designed to withstand 300,000 km vehicle lifetime, they deliver torque vectoring, 90-degree turn radius and a digital control platform that can support a range of AI and cloud-based services, including autonomous EV sensors, digital ABS, vehicle diagnostics and road condition data.





Fisker Inc. entered an alliance with China-based conglomerate, Hakim Unique Group, to develop an appealing autonomous shuttle for smart cities across the globe. The partners’ first joint project will include the design, development and integration of a Fisker electric, autonomous shuttle—the Orbit—into a Hakim Unique-implemented smart city.





Protean’s ProteanDrive is an in-wheel eDrive system selected by Fisker engineers to help optimize interior space and simplify powertrain integration. With the vehicle not featuring a steering wheel or pedals, the configuration enables the Orbit to comfortably carry passengers without the intrusion of traditional powertrain components.

The Fisker Orbit already encompasses breakthrough automotive technology, design innovation and exciting touches that will change the way urban populations think about short trip experiences. We selected Protean’s in-wheel powertrain technology to further deliver on those promises. The fastest path to fully autonomous vehicles—without a steering wheel—is through shuttles like the Orbit, and we’re excited to lead the charge into the future of mobility with such world-class, sustainable technology. —Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc.

The Fisker Orbit will be available in either two-wheel or four-wheel drive configurations, depending on customer needs. The company will begin testing prototypes of the vehicle with integrated Protean powertrains this year, while full deployments of the Orbit on a set route are scheduled for next year.