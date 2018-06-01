Symbio intros 40 kW hydrogen fuel cell range-extending module for heavy-duty electric vehicles
01 June 2018
At the Movin’On 2018 mobility summit in Montreal, hydrogen fuel-cell company Symbio intoduced a 40-kW fuel cell system—H2Motiv L—targeting range-extending conversion applications for heavy-duty electric vehicles.
Symbio has a great deal of experience with using hydrogen fuel cells as range extenders. Symbio currently has several hundred converted Renault Kangoo ZE Maxi light electric commercial vehicles equipped with a 22 kWh battery pack and 5 kW hydrogen fuel range extender with 2.08 kg H2 at 700 bar in service in Europe. (Earlier post.) In 2017, Symbio integrated a 15 kW (net) fuel cell range extender in a Nissan e-NV200 electric van, with plans to introduce the vehicle to the European taxi market.
Based on a 40 kW hydrogen fuel cell designed to fit into vans, heavy-duty vehicles, buses, as well as SUVs i.e. for taxi usage, H2Motiv L provides these vehicles with a number of advantages, Symbio says:
Hydrogen refueling in about 10 minutes;
Battery life that is three times greater compared to its equivalent, regardless of the season (or use of heating).
Low impact on the loading weight and volume due in particular to the compactness of the kit, which makes the vehicle similar to a classic combustion powered model.
Similar use to that of a conventional vehicle due to the power (40 kW).
The new Symbio kit has been especially adapted to address the challenges of manufacturers who wish to position themselves in the zero- emission mobility market, in terms of:
Quality. The hydrogen fuel cell meets the highest standards of an automobile (durability, shock resistance, vibration, hot or cold weather etc.) Symbio oringally worked with fuel cell technology from France’s CEA; the company has now switched to fuel cell technology developed by Michelin, which is an investor in Symbio.
Balance of plant (BOP) optimization. Auxiliary functions are optimized for system operation (power conversion, cooling, preheating, air compression). The kit is packaged with its power electronics unit for the conversion of fuel cell power for the battery.
Integration. H2Motiv L is quickly installed because the system (hydrogen fuel cell and auxiliary functions) is pre-integrated. The kit utilizes the vehicle’s CAN bus.
Related services. Symbio has the ability to support the manufacturer's service providers upon the arrival of vehicles equipped with hydrogen systems as well as train its sales teams. o Its digital platform enables customer-specific services and reduces maintenance costs. Additionally, after-sales teams can perform remote diagnostics and updates as well as implement predictive maintenance strategies.
In my view a fuel cell RE is a clearly superior way of getting decent range compared to trying to stuff in more batteries, certainly for commercial use.
The battery only meme did not work
Posted by: Davemart | 01 June 2018 at 05:12 AM
These small FCs are ideal to extend all weather range of most current BEVs and get free clean heat for drivers/passengers., without adding another 50 to 100 kWh of heavy costly batteries.
Posted by: HarveyD | 01 June 2018 at 05:26 AM
A small fuel cell with reformer could extend the 60 mile range of a 2011 LEAF to 600 miles.
Posted by: SJC | 01 June 2018 at 10:42 AM
A fuel cell is more expensive than a small, clean ICE. Fuels like methanol and propane are far easier to handle than hydrogen, and much cheaper. At the level of consumption that a battery-dominant system would require, such fuels are quite sustainable. We shouldn't be bothering with hydogen.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 01 June 2018 at 01:42 PM