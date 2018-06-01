Symbio intros 40 kW hydrogen fuel cell range-extending module for heavy-duty electric vehicles

At the Movin’On 2018 mobility summit in Montreal, hydrogen fuel-cell company Symbio intoduced a 40-kW fuel cell system—H2Motiv L—targeting range-extending conversion applications for heavy-duty electric vehicles.





Symbio has a great deal of experience with using hydrogen fuel cells as range extenders. Symbio currently has several hundred converted Renault Kangoo ZE Maxi light electric commercial vehicles equipped with a 22 kWh battery pack and 5 kW hydrogen fuel range extender with 2.08 kg H2 at 700 bar in service in Europe. (Earlier post.) In 2017, Symbio integrated a 15 kW (net) fuel cell range extender in a Nissan e-NV200 electric van, with plans to introduce the vehicle to the European taxi market.





Based on a 40 kW hydrogen fuel cell designed to fit into vans, heavy-duty vehicles, buses, as well as SUVs i.e. for taxi usage, H2Motiv L provides these vehicles with a number of advantages, Symbio says:

Hydrogen refueling in about 10 minutes;

Battery life that is three times greater compared to its equivalent, regardless of the season (or use of heating).

Low impact on the loading weight and volume due in particular to the compactness of the kit, which makes the vehicle similar to a classic combustion powered model.

Similar use to that of a conventional vehicle due to the power (40 kW).





The new Symbio kit has been especially adapted to address the challenges of manufacturers who wish to position themselves in the zero- emission mobility market, in terms of: