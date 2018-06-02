Fiat Chrysler to phase out diesels in its passenger cars in EMEA by 2021; electrification roadmap

Fiat Chrysler will phase out diesel engines in its passenger cars sold in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) market by 2021, according to company executives presenting at FCA Capital Markets day in Balocco, Italy. The company, however, will still offer diesel in its light commercial vehicles across its brands.

Company executives also laid out broad as well as brand-specific electrification plans—running the gamut from 48V mild-hybrids (mHEVs) and high voltage hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric vehicles—as well as alternative fuels.







Mark Chernoby, FCA Chief Compliance Officer, mapped the the four electrified systems against vehcile segments, with some additional specificity on the design on the propulsion system: i.e., P1 through P4. Click to enlarge.

Projected adoption of the different technologies varies by sales region, said Mark Chernoby, FCA Chief Compliance Officer. In 2022, the company expects that technology adoption will be :

EU28: 40% non-electrified, 40% mHEV (essentially the diesel replacement); and 20% high-voltage electrification.

China: 65% non-electrified, 20% mHEV, 15% high-voltage electrification

US: 65% non-electrified, 15% mHEV, 20% high-voltage electrification.

Brazil: 99% non-electrified and ethanol, <1% high-voltage electrification

More than 30 Group nameplates will utilize one or more of the electrification systems by 2022:





Brand highlights presented at the meeting included (Chrysler and Fiat brands were omitted):