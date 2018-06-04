BMW fitting all gasoline and PHEV models in Germany with particulate filters for Euro 6d-TEMP compliance

As of July 2018, all BMW gasoline and plug-in hybrid models available in Germany will be fitted as standard with a gasoline particulate filter (GPF) and thus will comply with the exhaust standard Euro 6d-TEMP.

BluePerformance Technology including SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection has been a standard feature of all BMW diesel models since March 2018. This means they all offer highly efficient, multi-stage exhaust gas treatment consisting of NO x storage catalytic converter and SCR system (Selective Catalytic Reduction).

Due to the particularly effective reduction of particulate emissions achieved, these also comply with what will then be the most rigorous exhaust standard Euro 6d-TEMP. In addition, another 39 diesel models will be going on the market with Euro 6d-TEMP rating.

The emissions standard Euro 6d is being introduced in two stages: the first, referred to as Euro 6d-TEMP, will apply from September 2019 to the end of 2020 and, for the first time, contains both NO x and particle number limits for road measurements.

New passenger car models to be newly certified in the EU are subject to the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure). This test is now mandatory for all newly registered passenger cars (for vans with commercial use there will be other timelines).

Alongside the new WLTP dynamometer driving cycle, there is an additional on-road measurement to guarantee compliance with the new Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standard. Called Real Driving Emissions (RDE), the purpose of the additional procedure is to validate the emissions values measured on the dynamometer under real driving conditions. The “road emissions value”, including a measuring tolerance, must not exceed 2.1 times the laboratory limit for nitrogen oxides.

In the second stage, emission standard Euro 6d (1 January 2020), the factor for the deviation between road and lab limits will fall to 1.5.