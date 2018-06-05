Fraunhofer joins AddESun project to develop new generation of lead-acid batteries

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 June 2018

The Fraunhofer R&D Center Electromobility Bavaria, located at the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC, has joined a consortium of partners from industry and research to develop a new generation of lead-acid batteries.

The collaborative project AddESun, aiming to safeguard the future of lead-acid batteries, was launched in September 2017. The list of project goals includes a more sustainable production, improved charging behavior, longer service life and higher power density. The key task of researching new additives and their effect on battery properties was assigned to the Fraunhofer ISC.

1526299477542_AddESun-PI-FotoliaGrafiken

Electrochemical investigations and model-supported analyses will help gain a better understanding of the effect mechanisms of additives in lead-acid batteries. The information will be used to synthesize new or to optimize old materials. The systematic approach is intended to improve service life and augment energy density by up to 30%. A battery demonstrator with an energy capacity of 30 kWh—equal to a 200 km range for an electric vehicle—will serve to evaluate and verify the findings.

Our task within the AddESun project is to investigate the correlation between the chemical and physical structure of the additives and to understand what part they play within a battery. Special attention will be paid to the effect of additives on a battery’s mechanical stability, conductivity and on the porosity of the active mass.

—Jochen Settelein, AddESun project leader at the Fraunhofer ISC

Testing will take place on a test cell developed by the Fraunhofer researchers and ideally representing the lead acid system. The test cell was designed to enable the transfer of standardized tests to lab scale almost without any artefacts to close the gap between research and application.

Overall project volume is €3.41 million (US$4 million) for a term of three years with 60% funding from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Project aim is to provide new input on innovative materials that will put industry partners in the position to produce improved lead-acid battery systems. Among the research partners are Exide Technologies Operations GmbH (battery manufacturer), Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH, Penox GmbH, SGL Carbon GmbH and the Institut für Stromrichtertechnik und Elektrische Antriebe ISEA at the RWTH Aachen (simulation).

The “AddESun” project is coordinated by EXIDE Technologies Operations GmbH & Co. KG.

