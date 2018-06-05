GM outlines electrification path in China; 10 NEVs from 2016-2020, double by 2023

On World Environment Day, General Motors mapped out its electrification path in China. GM is on track to deliver 10 new energy vehicle models in China between 2016 and 2020. From 2021 through 2023, GM will maintain momentum by doubling the number of new energy vehicles available.

The Cadillac CT6 Plug-In, Buick VELITE 5 extended-range electric vehicle and Baojun E100 electric vehicle are among the models that have already been launched in the domestic market. Buick recently announced plans to introduce the VELITE 6 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, followed by the VELITE 6 electric vehicle.

By the end of last month, GM’s new energy vehicles in China had logged more than 75 million electric kilometers.

We will continue to grow our electric vehicle portfolio in China with diverse solutions that encompass various electric ranges and body styles. We are integrating GM’s global expertise in electrification with our local research, development and manufacturing capabilities. Our focus is on delivering safe and reliable products that are tailored for our customers across China. —Matt Tsien, GM executive vice president and president of GM China

The fundamental building block of an all-electric vehicle is the battery. GM began developing in-house battery research and development expertise early on. It now possesses battery development, validation and testing capabilities in both the United States and China.





GM China battery R&D lab.

The battery lab at the GM China Advanced Technical Center in Shanghai is an important member of GM’s global battery lab network. It develops, validates and tests battery systems to ensure the quality of GM’s electrified vehicles in China. It also carries out work on battery fundamentals, such as chemistry and cell design, to advance their performance capabilities.

The Shanghai Battery Assembly Plant operated by GM’s SAIC-GM joint venture will support GM’s expanding electric vehicle portfolio in China. It utilizes the same global assembly processes and follows the same strict technical standards as GM’s other facility, the Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant in the United States.